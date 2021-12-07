A fire at a closed-off apartment complex Dec. 4 left a historic building partially destroyed.
No injuries were reported, but the building, located at South Seventh and Locust streets, is too unsafe to investigate the cause of the fire, said Kenny Cordonnier, St. Joseph Fire Chief.
Kim Schutte, the historic preservation planner for the city of St. Joseph, said the building has no official name and would refer to it and its neighboring buildings as Elias Watson Flats, after the person who developed the property into apartments around 1910.
“(There was) nothing particularly unique about the buildings. They were a great example of this kind of workman-like historic architecture,” Schutte said. “They were beautiful in the way that they were made. They were strong and stable, and they did what they were intended to do.”
Schutte said the Elias Watson Flats were first built sometime between 1890 and 1910. After it was developed into apartments, she noted overall, the property stayed the same until the present day.
Before the fire, Schutte said the city was working with the apartment complex’s owner and management group to close the property due to concerns about the inside of the building. She said the fire was devastating.
Erin Shakelford, property manager of the apartment complex, said it wasn’t safe or habitual before the fire occurred, citing examples of the walls being torn out and unsafe stairs. On Nov. 1, she said they gave a 30-day notice for residents to vacate the property. She said there were five legal residents at the property, but it was also “completely overrun with homeless people.”
“They (the residents) should have been out on the second, and as we all know what happened on the fourth,” Shakelford said.
She described the fire as being a “completely regrettable situation” and is grateful no one is hurt.
Clint Thomas, director of planning and community development, said the building was not considered to be a “local landmark.” He said the city government was not working with the owner for any preservation project involving the building, which they are doing with similar historic properties.
Thomas said the building is considered to be historic because it is over 50 years old. He explained that because St. Joseph is an old community when it comes to its buildings; there are multiple properties that are considered historic.
“Once a property is lost, it’s lost forever,” Thomas said. “So, the city’s position is we want to save as many properties that are historical as possible such as this one. However, we do know that tragic events happen, and certain situations lead to the event that the structure may not be salvaged.”
