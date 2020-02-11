The city of St. Joseph is looking into purchasing a property directly south of the historic fire station headquarters Downtown in order to create more room.
The Fire Department has been leasing the lot for a dollar per year for the last three years and has used it for storage and training purposes.
The lot is now available for purchase, and an upcoming City Council vote would secure the property, leading to an expansion of the headquarters at Seventh and Sylvanie streets.
Fire Chief Mike Dalsing said the land would be used to create more garage space to house more trucks and to make it possible to get trucks out of the bays without blocking Seventh Street traffic.
“Our hope is that we’ll be able to build big enough bays to the south of the building and set them back a little bit so we can actually pull the trucks out,” Dalsing said.
He said the building, which is not only an active fire station but also the home of the fire department administrative operations, sees a lot of action.
“The one truck, the rescue truck down here, runs over 2,000 calls a year,” Dalsing said. “So, they’re the busiest truck in town.”
The creation of new bays would allow brush trucks, which are usually only used during the dry season, to be stored separately than the busy rescue trucks and tank engines.
The extra first-floor space also would allow some of the upstairs offices to come downstairs in order to be more easily accessed by the public.
“The best thing for us would be the fact that we would be able to use the old building and move everything downstairs so that it will be ADA accessible,” Dalsing said.
He said there are times now where people who cannot climb the stairs have to call or alert fire staff that they are there so that someone can come down the stairs to help them.
The new bays, according to Dalsing, would accent the look of the historic headquarters building and would fit federal guidelines for updating a historic structure.
The City Council is expected to vote on whether or not to purchase the lot for $39,400 at their Feb. 24 meeting.