The St. Joseph Fire Department responded to a house fire at 1122 Powell Street, and one fire fighter suffered minor injuries as a result of battling the blaze.
Fire Inspector Mindy Andrasevits described how the fire fighters busted in the front door to search for occupants, but the venting fire pushed them back to regroup outside.
He "was burned on the side of his face," Andrasevits said.
After reinforcements arrived the fire department continued to check for occupants.
"They grabbed a hose line and went back in and finished a search," Andrasevits said. "By then the owner was out here and let them know that there was nobody inside, no pets, no occupants."
During the preliminary investigation, Adrasevits said the cause of the fire may have been an appliance in the kitchen.
The American Red Cross was at the scene of the fire to help, because the home is now uninhabitable.
"They're here assisting two adults and two children," Andrasevits said. "The Red Cross will help give them a place to stay and money for food and clothing and all medications."