Firefighters’ equipment can be quite expensive, making them rely on grants to fund replacements or obtain improved machinery.
Chief of Training Bill Lamar with the St. Joseph Fire Department explained why grants are so important.
“We’re working off of general funds that comes from taxes. That’s where most of our payroll equipment comes from. There’s also items that we desperately need that we don’t have funding for. So through the grant process, we can apply for grants, hopefully to get us some of that additional equipment that’s needed,” Lamar said.
Jeff Werner, a driver engineer on Rescue One, says it not only helps the Fire Department, but the community as well.
“Any grant we can get helps the city out as a whole, because we’re solely funded by taxpayers. So, we have a general fund contribution and of course, the safety tax that pays for various things,” Werner said.
Some of the equipment the department has been able to purchase allow firefighters to do more and be more effective.
“The four gas monitor that we got some funding for, it’s one of the things that checks for CO (Carbon monoxide). Well, that’s what can make people sick. High enough doses can actually kill them,” Werner said.
This year, the Fire Department will receive three smaller grants, which adds up and still makes a big impact, but is not a normal occurrence.
“Some years we’ve been very lucky in getting a bigger grant. The assistance to firefighter grant is a FEMA grant and those typically, in the last 10 years, we’ve been able to get our air packs replaced with them,” Lamar said.
Lamer stated they try to find the best ways to use the grants and funds in the most efficient manner, to make up for times they may not receive additional funds that are needed.