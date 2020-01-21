The Missouri American Water Co. presented a check to the St. Joseph Fire Department on Tuesday.
In a press release, Missouri American Water stated the amount of $1,200 that was given to the St. Joseph Fire Department is part of the company’s annual Fire Fighter Grant Program, which has awarded 26 grants totaling more than $30,000 to fire departments throughout the state.
The St. Joseph Fire Department is using the funds to purchase fire hose adapters called flow meters, which allow fire crews to test and see the amount of water going through hose lines.
Fire Department Chief of training Bill Lamar explained the difference this will make for crews.
Calculating the amount of water flow and friction loss is time consuming and “this flow meter tells us instantly how much water goes through as we test our nozzles and our different hose lines,” Lamar said.
It not only helps firefighters, but benefits the community as well.
Since “we can measure it instantly, now we can come up with new techniques and possibly even new equipment, which will allow crews to provide better protection for the community,” Lamar said.
The senior manager for Northwest Missouri American Water Jody Carlson spoke of other improvements they are working on for St. Joseph.
“We’ve worked hard the last three to five years to try to increase the amount of new hydrants that we’re putting in. We’ve got about a four to five year program and we are shooting for about 100 to 150 each year,” Carlson said.
He also discussed other ways they water company works with the fire department.
“We’ve have a great partnership with the city and fire staff. If they run across anything at all, any challenges they have, they’ll let us know and we’ll be out there within 24 hours and get it taken care of,” Carlson said.
Carlson said the grants are given out yearly whenever possible and even the smallest amount goes a long way to help public safety members as well as the community.