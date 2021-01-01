After a December scare in which two children fell through the ice at Smithville Lake, a regional fire chief is warning the public that no depth of ice is safe in Missouri.
Drastic changes in temperature can lead to thinning ice, even if it would normally be safe enough to walk on.
"If you fall into 32-degree water or below, it can seize your airway closed," Dave Cline, the Smithville Fire Department chief, said. "If you don't have enough strength to get out, you're stuck there."
Cline said firefighters can wear personal protective equipment and wade into the water, but it can be a slow process. He said there aren't any qualified ice dive teams in our area, so if a body goes under the ice, it's difficult to recover.
"We could get out there in that same bad ice and fall through," Cline said. "Then we have to get back on the ice to move forward and keep going until we can get to the victim."
Unlike agencies in northern states, no agency in Missouri is responsible for measuring ice depth and informing the public. Cline said that's because no ice is safe.
"I don't want to tell anybody what ice is safe to be on, it's just so hard to judge the thickness," he said.
Both children that fell through the ice in December have recovered, and they were actually back inside a house on the lake by the time firefighters arrived.
If you do have to rescue someone who fell through the ice, Cline said to use a rope or ladder and extend it to the person, but not to get on the ice yourself.
"We do teach groups that if you fell through, and I'm wearing the same thing and I go out there, I'm falling through too," Cline said.