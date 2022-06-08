The Allied Arts Council announced the 2022-23 Sculpture Walk winners during a reception to kick off the new season.
In first place was the mixed-media “Yessssss ... I’m Talkin’ to You” sculpture by Justin Deister of Louisville, Colorado. His sculpture is located on the corner of Seventh and Felix streets.
“In my art, I may suggest a theme but I allow origins to remain clouded. Mystery is more fun, and in the ambiguous and subjective, there is meaningful self-discovery," Deister said. "The viewer stitches together their own story, participating in the creative process via their own life experience. There is no right or wrong interpretation, only one’s personal response.”
Second place went to “Radiance,” a steel sculpture by Vincent Houston of Fulton, Missouri. Vincent’s background is more than 40 years of creating sculpture from glass and steel. His sculpture is located on Edmond between Sixth and Seventh streets.
Third place was awarded to Lee Leuning and Sherri Treeby of Aberdeen, South Dakota, for their bronze sculpture “The Shepherd.” That sculpture can be viewed on the corner of Eighth and Felix streets.
Voting for the People’s Choice Award will go on through January 31, and the winner will be announced in February 2023. To participate and cast a vote for a favorite sculpture, pick up a Sculpture Walk brochure at the Allied Arts Council office, 118 S. Eighth St., the St. Joseph Convention and Visitors Bureau, 911 Frederick Ave., or the St. Joseph Visitor’s Center, 502 N. Woodbine, St. Joseph, Missouri.
