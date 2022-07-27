The ballerina sculpture has been removed from its pedestal outside the Missouri Theater after being damaged once again.
An unknown person broke the artwork Monday evening, and this is not the first time the sculpture has been vandalized. The piece, titled “Espiritu Libre,” was stolen and then mysteriously returned after a monthlong disappearance in March.
Many people across the area have since expressed their concern about the artwork, which was part of the Sculpture Walk Downtown, including Teresa Fankhauser, executive director of the Allied Arts Council.
“It is always disheartening when someone damages a sculpture, but the benefits of having public art outweigh the frustration one feels when vandalism or theft occurs,” Fankhauser said. “We recognize we cannot protect each sculpture. The cost would be too great for the program to survive. The Allied Arts Council will not let a few bad actors keep the rest of St. Joseph from enjoying the Sculpture Walk.”
The sculptures have become a staple of Downtown’s culture, but continuous damage threatens public viewership and its overall longevity.
A sculpture previously located outside of the Remington Nature Center was the first piece of art that the city moved indoors to prevent further damage, and this may be a viable but drastic option for the ballerina sculpture if acts of vandalism continue.
Chuck Kempf, director of parks, recreation and civic facilities, said the city wants the art to remain outdoors and is considering a variety of solutions.
“We could either put it in a higher-traffic area or put it in an area that is not as easy to access as it is right now because really anybody walking down the sidewalk on Edmond Street can reach out and grab a hold of it," Kempf said. "So we’ll look at what option might help and probably go ahead and send it in to be repaired again, but at some point, we’ll have to figure out how to protect it.”
Community members are asked to contact the St. Joseph Police Department if they have any information about the vandalism that took place.
