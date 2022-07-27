Sculpture outside Missouri Theater removed due to damage

The ballerina sculpture outside of the Missouri Theater was vandalized again Monday evening. 

 Lilyann Gardner | News-Press NOW

The ballerina sculpture has been removed from its pedestal outside the Missouri Theater after being damaged once again. 

An unknown person broke the artwork Monday evening, and this is not the first time the sculpture has been vandalized. The piece, titled “Espiritu Libre,” was stolen and then mysteriously returned after a monthlong disappearance in March. 

Lilyann Gardner can be reached at lilyann.gardner@newspressnow.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.