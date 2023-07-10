Retail potential comes with a cost for arts groups
City officials have big plans for retail development around the Missouri Theater, but those ambitions are causing heartburn for arts organizations that share the neighborhood.

The city wants to raise the rent from $25 to $250 a month for arts groups that use office space in the theater complex, located on Eighth and Edmond streets. Rent for two private businesses — a leather shop and a coffee shop — already were raised closer to market rate.

