Retail potential comes with a cost for arts groups

Teresa Fankhauser, executive director of the Allied Arts Council, stands in the office space in the city’s Missouri Theater complex. The city is looking to offer less of a sweetheart deal for those who use municipal facilities ranging from ball parks to office space.
Teresa Fankhauser, executive director of the Allied Arts Council, stands in the office space in the city’s Missouri Theater complex. The city is looking to offer less of a sweetheart deal for those who use municipal facilities ranging from ball parks to office space.
City officials have big plans for retail development around the Missouri Theater, but those ambitions are causing heartburn for arts organizations that share the neighborhood.
The city wants to raise the rent from $25 to $250 a month for arts groups that use office space in the theater complex, located on Eighth and Edmond streets. Rent for two private businesses — a leather shop and a coffee shop — already were raised closer to market rate.
“They wanted to raise the rents, which for us was a 1,000% increase and made it very difficult for our agencies to figure out how they were going to pay for that and continue having programing at the level that the community is used to,” said Teresa Fankhauser, executive director of the Allied Arts Council.
The city sees potential for leasing some of the space in the theater complex to private businesses, especially retailers that would be able to capitalize on arts events that draw crowds Downtown. But that means the days of $25 monthly rent are numbered if other businesses are willing to pay closer to market rate for similar space. The Capital Improvements Program tax on the Aug. 8 ballot would fund $500,000 for façade and heating/ventilation improvements in the retail space in the theater complex.
“We’re trying to revitalize Downtown,” said John Josendale, the mayor of St. Joseph. “There’s some very nice facilities there and some are not being used correctly. It becomes very important to support the arts wherever we can, but there were three or four places that could be opened to other businesses.”
Fankhauser said she knows that arts organizations would not be able to find $25 rent elsewhere, but she believes it’s important to strike a balance between what’s fair for the city and what allows the arts to thrive in St. Joseph.
She praised the city for reaching a compromise that would phase in the rent increases over five years, allowing arts groups more time to adjust. Those located in the theater complex include the Allied Arts Council, the Saint Joseph Symphony, Creative Arts Productions and the Performing Arts Association.
“That makes it much more (manageable) for all of us,” Fankhauser said. “I am really glad that the council understood the value we have in the community and the partnership we have with the city in making sure that there are arts available.”
It wasn’t all bad news for the Allied Arts Council. The St. Joseph City Council voted Monday to authorize $30,000 in funding for the Allied Arts Council, which funds a number of programs and member agencies.
The council approved more than $300,000 in contract funding with various organizations to start the fiscal year. That includes $200,000 for the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce, $40,000 for Missouri Western State University’s Center for Service, $25,000 for the Mo-Kan Regional Council and $30,000 for the Allied Arts Council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.