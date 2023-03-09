Winners have been announced in the Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art's 2023 Regional High School Exhibition.
This year's exhibit features 190 pieces of artwork from 108 students representing area 29 schools. Their work will be on view through Sunday, April 16, at the museum.
Participation in the exhibition is by invitation only and students at each school are selected by their teachers to enter. The artwork was divided into nine categories and three judges considered and scored each piece. Awards for first-, second-, and third-place were selected in each category. Some categories included an honorable mention award.
The best of show award went to Aubree Dalrymple of Trenton R-9 for the piece "Colors of Freedom."
Other winners are:
Category I: Painting
First place: Lainey Powers, Park Hill South High School, "1-800."
Second place (tie): Kaitlyn O’Connor, Park Hill High School, Acrylic Dog," Acrylic Dog"; Alessandra Rossi, Park Hill High School, "Acrylic Rat"; and Aubrey Mattson, Jefferson High School, "Family Traditions."
Third place (tie): Lucy Culp, Park Hill High School, "Orchids"; Amanda Buendia, Lutheran High School of KC," Invaders"; Kirsten Hartter, Sabetha High School, "Girl with Freckles."
Category II: Drawing Monochromatic
First place: Samantha Arnold, Sabetha High School, "Generations."
Second place (tie): Celine Reed, Platte County High School, "My Treasured Items"; Bella Rosario, Park Hill South High School, "Childhood" and Lainey Powers, Park Hill South High School, "Unicorn Makeup."
Third place (tie): Lauren Smith, Park Hill South High School, "Perspective PHS"; and Natalie Atwood, Leavenworth High School, "Ugh."
Honorable mention: Sky Young, Lathrop High School, "Silverware"; and Bec Grinlinton, Polo R-7 School District, "The Memory."
Category III: Drawing multi-color
First place: Rylynn Lane, St. Joseph Christian, "Still Life."
Second place (tie): Chandler Thomas-Hughes, Lafayette High School, "Mama Bear"; and Jay Adams, Park Hill South High School, "Dreamscape."
Third place (tie): Sydney Roberson, Park Hill High School, "Medals"; and Brandy Wells, Central High School, "Twisted."
Honorable mention: Amanda Buendia, Lutheran High School of KC, "Memories."
Category IV: Printmaking
First place: Avery Chambers, Savannah High School, "Spooky Still Life."
Second place: Macie Martin, Platte County High School, "Gun Metal."
Third place: Dominick Jalloul, Platte County High School, "SCIENCE!"
Category V: Photography
First place: Kalyn Blanton, Riverside USD 114, "Finding Hope."
Second place: Natalie Wood, King City R-1, "Hometown View."
Category VI: 2-D mixed media
First place: Aubree Dalrymple, Trenton R-9 "Colors of Freedom."
Second place (tie): Brooklyn Adams, East Buchanan High School, "Rising Sun"; and Teresa Noyce, West Platte High School, "Flourish."
Third place: Isabella Mills, Park Hill High School, "Fanatic Photographer."
Honorable mention: Ashtyn Allen, Gallatin High School, "Self Portrait"; Zibah Wymer, Park Hill South High School, "Pure Joy"; and Bri Blake, St. Joseph Christian, "Bri’s Sunflowers."
Category VII: Ceramics
First place: Avery Chambers, Savannah High School, "Creepy Cottage."
Second place (tie): Abbey Conz, Bishop LeBlond High School, "Kraken Bowl"; Zayah Rubi, Leavenworth High School, "Clown"; and Addison Bramlage, Central High School, "Two Faced."
Third place: Laurin Hart, Savannah High School, "Strawberry Teapot."
Category VIII: Three-dimensional/Sculpture
First place: Cheyenne Machetta, Cameron R-1, "23."
Second place: Abby Tolbert, Savannah High School, "Moo-ing Around."
Third place: Alissa Miller, Central High School, "Death’s Remembrance."
Honorable mention: Caden Hartley, Sabetha High School, "Smiley."
Category IX: Alternative
First place: Kristen Crockett, West Platte High School, "The Sinking Feeling."
Second place: Riley Stewart, Riverside USD 114, "Metamorphosis."
Third place: Jakob Johnston, Park Hill High School, "Dream Illustration."
The Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday to Friday and from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Admission is $5 for adults, $2 for seniors and $1 for students. Museum members and children under age 6 are free.
