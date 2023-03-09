Albrecht-Kemper sees over 180 pieces in annual art exhibition (copy)

The Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art’s annual Regional High School Exhibition currently is on display.

 File photo | News-Press NOW

Winners have been announced in the Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art's 2023 Regional High School Exhibition.

This year's exhibit features 190 pieces of artwork from 108 students representing area 29 schools. Their work will be on view through Sunday, April 16, at the museum.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.