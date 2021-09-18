Coleman Hawkins Jazz Society's annual Hawkfest returned to Coleman Hawkins Park from 1:30 to 9 p.m. Saturday.
The event included jazz and blues performances like St. Joseph Arts Academy and Central High School Band, as well as a variety of other bands.
Ten-year-old Hudson Moore mad his second performance at the concert alongside other guitarists from the arts academy.
Playing with his family was Hudson's original motivation when he started learning the guitar four years ago, he said.
"My mom used to play the piano and violin," he said. "And then I thought it'd be a good idea if I should play the guitar ... I want to keep playing for as much as I can."
In addition to performing with musicians from the academy, Hudson played a duet with his sister, Felicity, who was on violin.
