The 2023 Cotillion for Achievement finalist have been selected and students have started the year by preparing for success as they approach graduation.
Sixteen outstanding students from the Buchanan and Andrew County area were selected as finalist to participate in a series of interactive learning experiences that will prepare them for the world and their future careers.
These students will bond over the next two months as they experience several adventures which includes learning professional and social etiquette, dancing skills, how to dress for success, and having successful face-to-face interview(s).
Kyla Ward, a former Cotillion finalist and current board member, said being a part of the Cotillion helped her reach success in her career as well as become more comfortable with public speaking.
“I didn’t grow up in an environment that had a lot of role models in this way,” Ward said. “So, once I got into Cotillion twenty-five years ago, it was nice to see role models and mentors in the community who could teach me about things I didn’t have the opportunity to come in contact with like professional communication.”
Students apart of this year’s Cotillion said attending this morning’s ‘Preparing for Success’ lecture has made them confident to face real world experiences such as job interviews.
"As we go into our careers, it’s important for us to know what we’re going to do and how to get our jobs,” Cotillion finalist, Emilia Rodriguez Savage, said. “This workshop was specific enough so that any sort of job interview I'll have in the future, if they ask me any difficult questions, I feel like I'll be able to understand what their asking me and answer comfortably and confidently in a way that will put my best features forward.”
William Hausman, who is also a Cotillion finalist this year, said being selected as a Cotillion finalist has taught him many important things as well, like negotiating salary.
“I feel way more prepared for an interview than I have before,” Hausman said. “It’s taught me a lot about myself that I didn’t even know like what some of my strengths and weakness are... But I would say what really stood out to me is knowing how to negotiate your salary when asked during an interview. That’s a question you really have to be aware of when answering.”
The Cotillion ball will be held next month on Saturday, February 18, where each of the finalist will be honored individually as well as receive a scholarship.
