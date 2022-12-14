Chorus

The St. Joseph Community Chorus will perform its 'Christmas at the Cathedral' concert at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18, and 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 19. 

 Submitted photo

It truly is the most wonderful time of the year for the St. Joseph Community Chorus. 

Not only will it be performing its annual "Christmas at the Cathedral" concert, but the group will also be celebrating the 20th anniversary of its collaborator, the Fountain City Brass Band. 

Andrew Gaug can be reached at andrew.gaug@newspressnow.com.

Follow him on Twitter: @NPNOWGaug

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.