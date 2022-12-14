It truly is the most wonderful time of the year for the St. Joseph Community Chorus.
Not only will it be performing its annual "Christmas at the Cathedral" concert, but the group will also be celebrating the 20th anniversary of its collaborator, the Fountain City Brass Band.
"This time of year, celebrating the birth of our Savior and just being able to sing beautiful songs about that is just something that we always look forward to," said Cheryl Rasmussen, the St. Joseph Community Chorus' administrator.
The concerts will be performed at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18, and 7:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19, at the St. Joseph Cathedral, 519 N. 10th St.
After missing out on its Christmas show in 2020 and making a comeback in 2021, Rasmussen said the "Cathedral" show is something the group cherishes even more.
"We just hope that this year we bring it back with a bang. Having the Fountain City Brass Band with us and just that people feel like they can get out and experience live music again," she said. "We hope that this is really something that people enjoy and want to get out to."
To entice people to return, Rasmussen said the chorus has put together a joy-filled program. It will be performing Christmas favorites like “Still, Still, Still” and the “Wexford Carol” along with its own beloved pieces such as “O Magnum Mysterium” and “A Spotless Rose.”
The performances also will showcase the vocal power of the choral group in creative ways, like using a double chorus on "A Hymn to the Virgin."
"That one is where the choir will be in the front on the risers and the chamber choir will be in the balcony. It's kind of a back-and-forth piece, two choirs essentially singing that," Rasmussen said.
The concert also will be a showcase of the creative talent each group has, featuring master organist Dr. Ruth Krusemark on John Rutter’s “Gloria," as well as Community Chorus Creative Director Timothy Tharaldson, whose piece "Be Still" will be performed, and assistant conductor Christie Ottinger, who will lead the song "There Is Faint Music."
The collaborations and the camaraderie is done all in the name of the Christmas season and the respect and love each group has for each other.
"It's just kind of an anchor for us ... It's really important to all the singers and I think we think about the history. Frank Thomas is our founder and, of course, he's passed, but I think we always remember him as we come together to perform this concert as well," Rasmussen said.
Both groups hope people will come to feel the celebratory, loving vibes, as they celebrate the birth of Jesus.
"I think the arts just kind of take the city up a notch. We want to be part of that and hope that St. Joseph's community wants to come along with us and appreciate just the beauty that the arts inspire," she said.
Tickets to the concert are $20 to $22 and are free for students. They are available online at stjoechorus.org/tickets or the door.
