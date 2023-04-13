Community Chorus plans gospel concert News-Press NOW Apr 13, 2023 41 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The St. Joseph Community Chorus will perform at 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 23, at the Missouri Theater. Submitted photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The St. Joseph Community Chorus hosts a “Gospel Spectacular” featuring world-renowned gospel artist Isaac Cates on Sunday, April 23.The 4 p.m. event will feature the 70-member Community Chorus along with Cates and his group, Ordained, a Kansas City based-Gospel choir at the Missouri Theater.For the past 24 years, Cates has been composing, singing, teaching, directing choirs, and serving as a clinician for music workshops around the world.The Community Chorus will be performing Robert Ray’s, “Gospel Mass.” Tickets for the concert are available online at www.stjoechorus.org/tickets or at the door. Senior tickets for those 55 and older are $20, adults are $22 and students are free. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Music Singing × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Regional News Nebraska Montana close to becoming 1st state to completely ban TikTok +4 National News Florida GOP passes 6-week abortion ban; DeSantis signs it Nebraska China sanctions US Congress member for Taiwan visit More Regional News → National News Sports China's Xi to meet Brazil's Lula in Beijing +18 Sports Warmly welcomed, 'Cousin Joe' jokes of staying in Ireland +3 National News New this week: Jeremy Renner, Metallica and 'Cocaine Bear' More National News → 0:55 Weekend Looks Cooler 9 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
