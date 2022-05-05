A fundraising campaign aimed at assisting a variety of local arts organizations is falling short of its goal.
The annual Allied Arts Council’s Arts Fund is aiming to gather $245,000 to help support some of the area’s most prominent arts groups. The fundraising effort has raised about $106,230.
“(We've got) quite a way to go. But we're actually just slightly behind where we were a year ago at this time," said Teresa Fankhauser, Allied Arts Council executive director, said.
The united fundraising project helps finance organizations such as Creative Arts Productions, RiverSong, the Performing Arts Association, Robidoux Resident Theatre, St. Joseph Community Chorus and the Saint Joseph Symphony. While the campaign ended on April 30, pledges will be accepted until the end of June.
While the Arts Fund has run into snags like this in the past, Fankhauser said there are worries with the economy that make her nervous.
"There are some concerns with inflation and a lot of uncertainty with the economy right now ... Those are worries that we have. But, at the same time, people have generally come through because they support the arts," she said.
Arts organizations rely on money generated by the Arts Fund for about 25% of the dollars necessary to provide programming in the area. The money goes toward paying utility bills, funding education programs and other costs accrued throughout the year.
Fankhauser said education programs brought to local schools are one thing the Allied Arts Council is proud of supporting.
"It means they can keep that ticket price for your students (or) participation in a camp fairly reasonable so that you can afford to send your child ... We keep arts education going into the classrooms, as well as offering after-school activities for our students," she said. "We don't want to have to cut anything out. We want to be able to add and not subtract."
Despite the shortfall in donations this year, Fankhauser remains confident, as fundraising drives have been able to meet the Arts Fund’s goal consistently during the past couple of years.
For people who are worried about their finances, Fankhauser said they can make pledges or monthly installments that don't have to be met until June 2023.
"Let's say you can pledge $10 a month and do it monthly, and at the end, you'll have $120 that you've given to the Arts Fund," she said.
Every dollar counts, Fankhauser said, so the area can be enriched with the arts.
"We love the arts and we want to support it. And now we're going to step up because we want to make sure that everybody has the opportunity to enjoy the arts," she said.
To contribute to the Arts Fund or for additional information, visit www.stjoearts.org, call the Allied Arts Council office at 816-233-0231 or visit the office at 118 S. Eighth St. in St. Joseph.
