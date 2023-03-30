The Allied Arts Council is kicking off its annual fundraiser this weekend with a goal of collecting more than $200,000 for local creative organizations.
“'Choose Your Art-venture' is our slogan this year," said Terri Modlin, Arts Fund co-chair. “We realize there are many opportunities in our community to take advantage of these arts organizations that we fund. We want you to realize what joy it can bring to you and also think about how there’s opportunity to give back.”
The Arts Fund campaign has been an annual tradition since 1989 and raises money for eight local organizations including the Allied Arts Council, Creative Arts Productions, Performing Arts Association, RiverSong, Robidoux Resident Theatre, St. Joseph Community Chorus, Saint Joseph Symphony and the St. Joseph Youth Chorale.
“This goes to their programming,” Modlin said. “It helps them be able to get the repertoire and the materials they need. It allows them to do scholarships and community fund programs for children and others. It lets the ticket prices remain affordable for everyone.”
Modlin said Allied Arts has raised about $240,000 annually in the past few years through the campaign. This year, the goal is set at $215,000.
“The last couple of years, we did pretty well, but we're anticipating a little bit of a challenge this year,” Modlin said. “We've had some generous trusts and other organizations that have been able to come through, and just the nature of those that sometimes, their funding is gone. So we're hoping this year to reach out to new businesses, individuals who maybe didn't realize that this is something they could add to their portfolio of giving.”
The funding from this campaign is vital to the success and survival of many local art organizations.
“This is the one time we come together and fundraise,” Modlin said. “Some of these organizations might have some donors, but they really don't have the capacity to do fundraising themselves. So, it is vital that we all come together now.”
While the campaign runs throughout April, Modlin said the art organizations are always looking to bring in more funds.
“The good thing is we will take your money beyond the last day of April,” Modlin said. “Never think that you can't still make the donation. However, April is really the month that we are focusing on that. Then we will go back to regular operations, but we have a committee that will stay focused on these goals until the end of June.”
Mailed appeals for donations should be arriving at homes in the area this week. However, there are still more ways to get involved.
“We have an activity that will happen in May that also raises money for the Arts Fund,” Modlin said. “It's our beer walk that is in the Museum Hill neighborhood. You have the opportunity of visiting seven homes. Every home will have some type of musical performance. It will have a snack, tour and of course some beer.”
