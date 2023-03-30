Allied Arts Fund kicks off this weekend

The Allied Arts Council is kicking off its annual fundraiser this weekend with a goal of collecting more than $200,000 for local creative organizations. 

“'Choose Your Art-venture' is our slogan this year," said Terri Modlin, Arts Fund co-chair. “We realize there are many opportunities in our community to take advantage of these arts organizations that we fund. We want you to realize what joy it can bring to you and also think about how there’s opportunity to give back.”

Sara Rooney can be reached at sara.rooney@newspressnow.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.