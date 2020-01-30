During the third day and final of testimony in the trial of Angela Henderson, one witness was not called to the stand -- Henderson’s son and an alleged eyewitness to the case, Joshua Mollett.
Mollett was charged with evidence tampering and robbery in relation to the case before his mother’s first trial in 2014, but he was ultimately deemed incompetent to stand trial.
The young man with an alleged IQ of 50, also was not approved as a witness during his mother’s retrial this week. Instead, former detective Gregg Lewis took the stand to tell the jury what Mollett had told him when he was interviewed about the night that Clinton “Sam” Justice was killed.
“Could you tell the jury who else he told you was present at the killing of Sam Justice?” Assistant Prosecutor Chad Gaddie asked Lewis.
“The defendant and Kimmie,” Lewis said referring to Henderson and Kim Keith Jr., who testified yesterday against his former girlfriend.
Gaddie also was able to confirm that Mollett was there the night Justice died, by showing that the young man was knowledgeable about a case secret.
“(Mollet said) Sam took a sock off his foot and held it up to his throat trying to save himself,” Lewis said. “That was a closely guarded secret we had among law enforcement that hadn't been released to anybody outside of law enforcement at that point in time.”
While Gaddie was able to confirm that Mollet was a witness to the murder, he could not confirm that Mollett ever said his mother was the one to stab Justice.
“Never at any point in your interview with Joshua Mollet did he say that his mother killed Sam Justice or had any part in it?” asked Henderson’s lawyer Jarrett Johnson during cross examination.
“Correct,” Lewis answered.
Lewis also said that Mollet said he was afraid of Keith and that the man had threatened to kill him and his mother.
Along with Lewis’s testimony, the jury also heard testimony that DNA evidence of Mollett, Keith and Henderson were found in Justice’s apartment, and saw autopsy photos showing how exactly Justice died.
As the testimony came to an end, Johnson felt confident enough to make a motion for an acquittal, which would allow Judge Daniel Kellogg to make a summary judgment without the jury. Kellogg denied this request, putting the decision in the hands of the jurors who would be dismissed for deliberation on Friday morning.