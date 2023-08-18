top story Final results from high school football jamborees By Jacob Meikel News-Press NOW Jake Meikel Author email Aug 18, 2023 Aug 18, 2023 Updated Aug 18, 2023 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Central junior Gabe Fields celebrates a touchdown run while playing the Benton Cardinals during the 2023 St. Joseph High School Football Jamboree on Friday night. Jacob Meikel | News-Press NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save St. Joseph's high school football teams faced off in jamborees Friday night. Here's a look at scores.Quarter 1Savannah defeated Lafayette 18-6.(Cade Chappell: Rush TD)Central won against Benton 18-3.(Gabe Fields: 2 Total TD)Quarter 2Lafayette won against Benton 6-0.Savannah won against Central 6-0.Quarter 3Savannah defeated Benton 15-0.(Cade Chappell: 18-yard Rush TD)Central defeated Lafayette 15-0.(Gabe Fields: 6-yard Rush TD; Clarence Jackson: 2-yard Rush TD)Overall, Savannah went 3-0, Central went 2-1, Lafayette went 1-2 and Benton went 0-3.Eight-man jamboreeLeBlond started slowly but rolled up 22 points in the eight-man football jamboree in Tarkio.Quarter 1LeBlond and East Atchison tied 0-0.Quarter 2LeBlond defeated Rock Port 16-0.Quarter 3LeBlond won against Nodaway Valley 6-2. Jacob Meikel can be reached at jacob.meikel@newspressnow.com.Follow him on Twitter @NPNowMeikel. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags American Football The Economy Motor Vehicles Armed Forces Sports Games And Toys Jake Meikel Author email Follow Jake Meikel Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Regional News +33 Regional News Hilary weakens to Category 1 hurricane as storm moves within striking distance of Mexican peninsula Central Missouri Jefferson City Council meets to discuss additional parking spots +4 Nebraska A tanker believed to hold sanctioned Iran oil starts offloading near Texas despite Tehran's threats More Regional News → National News +4 World News Japan's Kishida visits Fukushima plant to highlight safety before start of treated water release World News Pakistan arrests opposition leader accused of exposing official secrets, harming national interest World News Talks between regional bloc and Niger's junta yield little, an official tells The Associated Press More National News → 0:46 HOT HOT HOT 12 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
