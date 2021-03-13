When a house is engulfed in flames, firefighters face life-threatening danger.
It’s easy for anyone to see, but an unseen danger lurks in the background long after the trucks return to the fire station. Some research suggests there are higher rates of cancer due to the contaminate exposure associated with fighting fires.
Some of these firefighters then battle a different foe: a complex and slow workers’ compensation system.
“Someone gets cancer, files a claim and the workers’ comp company would say we are not convinced this is from work,” said Jorgen Schlemeier, a lobbyist for the Fire Service Alliance in Missouri. “To court we all go. Court is very expensive and very time-consuming. All the while this person is suffering from cancer and needs help.”
In one study, the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health found that firefighters have a 9% greater chance of a cancer diagnosis, compared to the general population. The chance of death from cancer is 14% higher.
For some in the Missouri Legislature, it’s time to view cancer among firefighters as more than an unlucky hand in life’s lottery. They want it to be categorized as a work-related disease or illness. State Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, R-Parkville, and state Rep. Shane Roden, R-Cedar Hill, are sponsoring bills that would make certain types of cancer a “rebuttable presumption” for the purpose of workers’ compensation benefits.
That means the firefighter would no longer be required to prove that the cancer was caused by smoke inhalation or contact with hazardous materials on the job.
“What this would do is flip the presumption so the workers’ compensation insurer would be the one that would be required to prove that it was not caused by a work-related incident,” Luetkemeyer said. “We know that firefighters, because of their work, they contract cancer at a much higher rate than the general population does. This makes sure that their medical treatment is timely paid for and that they and their families are cared for.”
Luetkemeyer filed Senate Bill 339, which creates a presumption for certain cancers as an occupational disease for firefighters, paramedics and emergency medical technicians. His bill also outlines a presumption for hypertension and certain mental disorders, like post-traumatic stress disorder, for firefighters, paramedics, 911 operators and police.
Roden’s bill is slightly different. House Bill 760, which was voted out of committee March 2, creates a presumption for firefighters with cancer but moves those cases out of the workers’ comp system and into a new, self-insured trust that would make payments. The maximum payout would be $249,000, with the benefits reduced 25% if a covered individual used tobacco products.
“I started realizing what a big issue it was,” Roden said. “It was an eye-opening awareness. It was a challenge for these individuals to fight the workers’ comp system and be able to prove it.”
Roden, who filed similar legislation in the past, is aware of concerns from municipalities about rising workers’ comp costs. A fiscal analysis attached to Bill 760 assumes that cities or fire districts would have to absorb some added costs.
The city of Springfield estimated additional costs of $500,000 to $1 million a year from similar legislation filed last year. In St. Joseph, local officials declined to comment.
Schlemeier, who lobbies for a group of fire chiefs and fire districts across the state, said there’s been some talk of the state putting money into the trust to help get it started.
Roden said he’s hoping something gets done. As a former full-time firefighter, the issue is personal.
“Unfortunately, I had another friend I used to work with diagnosed with stage 4 non-Hodgkin’s,” he said. “I want to make sure we start taking care of our firefighters.”
