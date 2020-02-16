Bill Brinton, the county’s Emergency Management coordinator, has filed paperwork for four projects that were conducted during flooding last yearlike road repairs, roadblock enforcement and sandbagging levee breaches. These projects total $206,813.84 in expenses.
“We’ve already expended the funds and it’s a matter of trying to get them back,” Brinton said. “So we’re just in the process of doing that. The part I liked about FEMA this time is that they’ve been really cooperative.”
Brinton said so far only one project of $69,454.73 has been approved, with the federal government paying 75% of the share, the state paying 10% and the county picking up the rest of the tab. That project covers work that was done in the Eastern District of the county.
The emergency manager said he has three unsubmitted projects so far, which cover some of the work the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office did since June of 2019, and two projects that were done in the Western District.
“The main Western District project will not be done until the spring, because what happened was, when the first event happened, the Western District got in and fixed all the roads, then it flooded again and then it flooded again,” Brinton said. “So it’s a waste of the taxpayers’ money and it’s a waste of people’s money for them to go in.”
Brinton said he will be working on submitting the projects to FEMA and getting public assistance to continue repairing roads and replacing the money spent by the county during the spring flooding.