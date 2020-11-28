The annual lighting of the St. Joseph Felix St. Square took place Saturday evening and ended with a fireworks show.
People lined downtown and were able to listen to live singing, ride horse and carriages and watch a firework show.
The event was also streamed on Facebook live to give people a chance to watch the lights turn on if they were staying at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Christy George from the Downtown Association said events like this are great for Downtown businesses and she loves seeing everyone come and support downtown.
"We wanted to push that out and do a Facebook Live, we knew that there was some people that didn't feel comfortable coming down but we still wanted them to get into the Christmas spirit this year and see all of the the beautiful lights that are going to come on with the fireworks show," George said.