The process of repairing federal levees in Buchanan county has been moving along over the summer.
Two out of the three levee systems, Halls Levee District and MRLS 455, have work that is going to continue into September. Back in June, a contract was awarded to Fenton Construction out of Sioux City, Iowa, for $1.9 million.
The work needed on both of those systems was minor. MRLS 455 has had boots on the ground there since early July. Since work was able to start on time, the fixes on 455 are very close to being complete.
“They were around 86% done this past week; so probably around 90% done with the flood damage portion,” Mike Dulin, an Emergency Management Specialist with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, said.
The flood damage portion was dealing with sand boils on MRLS 455, which was listed as minor damage by the Corps. So in just over a month that process is almost completed. But the levee repairs for the two systems are not complete quite yet.
“With the Halls Levee District, since it is primarily seeding, the contractor will begin work on that in September when our seeding window begins,” Dulin said. ”Because every good lawn maintenance engineer knows, fall and spring are the best times to plant grass.”
MRLS 455 needs to get sodded as well once the weather allows for it. That step is considered the finishing touches on levee restoration. It all looks to be done before the end of the year.
“The contract required completion day is Dec. 29, 2020. So it will finish this winter,” Dulin said. “Odds are if the weather remains cooperative, they could be done sooner than that. But we do have rain delays built in there. Had to use some over the past couple of weeks.”
The cooler temps allow time for the grass to survive and not need to be redone. The third levee in the county, the Rushville/Sugar Lake levee, is still waiting for repairs to be approved from up in Washington, D.C..
“It’s in the National Resources Conservation Services’ court now. They are going through the approval process to grant us permission to go through their Wetland Reserve Program site to rebuild the levee,” Dulin said.
Dulin said that all the environmental documentation that was requested was completed.
So the Corps is just waiting on word on the approval process to work on the Rushville/Sugar Lake levee, which is the one that experienced the most damage in the county. The levee breach has been sitting there all summer long. Dulin estimated the process to take several months to be approved or denied.