First and Main

MARYVILLE, Missouri — A grant of $1.4 million is set for the home community of Northwest Missouri State University to improve its main east-west road.

A RAISE Grant (so called as a backronym for Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity) is a U.S. Department of Transportation's long-standing competitive award. It is for communities that want to improve major infrastructure and can't afford to do so with local funds alone.

Marcus Clem can be reached at marcus.clem@npgco.com. Follow him on Twitter: @NPNowClem

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.