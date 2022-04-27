The YWCA announced this year's nominees for the 21st annual Women of Excellence Award Luncheon, and nominees and their families gathered Wednesday.
After two years of holding the event virtually due to COVID-19, the YWCA is excited to bring this year’s event back to the Civic Arena.
The awards will honor women who have improved and left their mark on the community. The ceremony will take place at 11:30 a.m on June 16.
Tammy Killin, CEO of the YWCA, said she looks forward to the women being able to gather and support each other.
“Being such a wonderful event where we recognize strong leaders in our community, women leaders in our community, being able to do that in person and celebrate them is more personal.”
The YWCA announced a total of nine awards, which include 38 nominees. The ceremony will also feature keynote speaker Chastity Stemmons, a St. Joseph native with an extensive public speaking career.
Marsha Rosenthal, one of the nominees for this year's Lifetime Achievement Award, spoke to the team effort of public service.
“I work with many men and women whom I wouldn't be here with if it wasn't for them,” Rosenthal said. “They are the backbone to volunteerism. I may lead the way in some instances, but you need all the help you can get.”
The ceremony is a fundraiser for the YWCA Survivor Support Services and is open to all donations and sponsorships. For more information, visit ywcasj.org/events/.
