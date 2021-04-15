Four people who lost their lives in a car accident on April 9, were laid to rest on Thursday following a special and emotional memorial service.
Amy Morse, 22, and her kids Rosalie Morse, 3, Braxtin Grace, 2, and Anastasia Grace, 1, were killed when their car collided with another car on Pear Street. The car carrying the young family landed in a ditch with water.
The memorial at Grace Evangelical Church was emotional as family and friends said their last peace to the four lives lost. Cynthia Davis, the sister and aunt to the victims, said holding this service was not easy. But, Davis was able to share some memories with the group.
"Undeniably this is probably the most tragic event any of us will have to go through. And I speak on behalf of a lot of people in this room. But being her older sister, and the aunt to these babies, I have to let you know that their legacy is nothing left short. They have all definitely made an impact on this world, even in 22 years or just in one year," she said.
In the end, Davis said this was a peaceful moment for the family, focused on memories of the young family.
"It was definitely a good moment for the whole family to come together and the community as a whole to come together and just enjoy and celebrate these precious lives of these individuals. And even though it hurts it has helped a little bit to see everybody come out and really offer their condolences and support in this time," she said.
The room and caskets were covered in flowers and surrounded by people known to the victims. But, there were only two caskets for the four people, for a reason. Morse was laid to rest holding her youngest baby, Anastasia. Rosalie and Braxtin were then laid to rest together with their hands interlocked. This is because Morse's family said she would want them all to be together.
The family thanked the community for support and asks for patience as they continue to grieve.
The cause of the crash is still unknown. There was a second car involved in the crash, occupants of that car were treated for injuries.
