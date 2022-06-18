In Osborn, Missouri, a small wrestling training school is changing lives.
With each arm drag, clothesline and muffed punch, students at the Pony XPress Wrestling School are opening up and becoming more athletic and charismatic.
Wrestling under the name Wrex Amadeus, Zach Eldridge of Gladstone, Missouri, said he feels a sense of community and encouragement to reach his goals.
“I want to be the top guy somewhere, whether it’s (World Wrestling Entertainment) or (All Elite Wrestling), it doesn’t matter,” he said.
Run by Kraig Kessaman, better known as the wine snob independent wrestler Nile Plonk, he’s turned a storage area behind his business, Windy Wine Company, into a haven of grapples and body slams.
Getting his start being trained by the likes of St. Joseph wrestling legends like Harley Race and Sonny Myers, Keesaman said he was inspired to do the same for others.
“The last six, seven years is when I really focused on passing on the knowledge that I have had for 23 years. I don’t know how many more years I’ll do it, so I’d like to have the knowledge that was passed on to me passed on to them so they can carry it on,” he said.
Starting with a small call out to prospective wrestlers on social media, the school found its pupils fast. Those who answered come from all over.
Almost every week, Sam LeSuer makes the three-and-a-half-hour drive from Lockridge, Iowa, to train with Keesaman. Having recently celebrated his fourth anniversary as a wrestler, he said he’s fulfilling a promise to a friend.
“Me and my best friend, we always had a dream of becoming professional wrestlers growing up. Tragically, he passed away in 2004, so this has just been me keeping up the dream,” he said.
The wrestling is not always pretty. Because the lineup is mostly new wrestlers, there are slip-ups and do-overs to perfect a wrestling move without hurting an opponent. On a scorching summer evening in mid-June, the air conditioning went out in the facility, meaning everyone is covered in sweat in under 30 minutes. Still, the students have fun and run through their training drills with smiles on their faces.
While the dreams of the students differ from one person to another, whether it’s to get a spot working for big wrestling promotions like World Wrestling Entertainment or All Elite Wrestling or to simply enjoy being in the ring with other wrestlers, each said the goal is to be the best athlete he can.
“Just watching Andre The Giant get bodyslammed by Hulk Hogan, ever since then I wanted to be a wrestler,” LeSuer said. “This is the dream. Even if I don’t make it, I don’t care. I’m catching my dream, my best friend’s dream.”
Recently, Keesaman established Pony XPress Wrestling events to give grapplers in the area the chance to perform in front of crowds. Using the ring and equipment that he inherited through the defunct National Wrasslin’ League, he held several events in 2021. He hopes to bring it back sometime soon with at least one event in St. Joseph.
“A lot of my guys are getting out there and starting to wrestle. So now’s the time to run a show because I have a good crop of students and a good roster that I can use,” he said.
One thing that Keesaman has learned in his decades of wrestling is that the Midwest will show up when it comes to wrestling, whether it’s to be trained or to marvel in amazement at the physicality of its athletes.
“It’s that roughness. Football, wrestling, we’re into all those contact sports here in the Midwest. So wrestling is kind of a marriage of all that. It’s drama, there’s some comedy ... It’s kind of everything in one package and it’s just a good time,” Keesaman said.
For students at the school, they said they don’t know where they would be without the camaraderie and fun that it offers and they’re thankful for the opportunity.
“I’m in the best shape of my life now,” Eldridge said. “It’s a big, great feeling for me, especially coming from someone who has a lot of anxiety and is very introverted. Here, I’m allowed to be open and expressive because everyone wants to go out there and get to their goal of becoming great wrestlers.”
To contact Keesaman about training at the school, visit www.facebook.com/KraigKeesaman82.
