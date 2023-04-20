101 Francis St Roof repairs

Four construction companies came together to donate their time to provide a new roof for 101 Francis St., which could become a grocery store in Downtown St. Joseph.

 Submitted photo

Contractors are raising the roof on what could become a long-awaited Downtown grocery store.

Four area roofing companies recently donated their efforts to restore the roof of the building at 101 Francis St. that Downtown leaders hope will serve as a new grocery store. Within two days, the roof was completely repaired to keep the building’s infrastructure intact.

Stef Manchen can be reached at stef.manchen@newspressnow.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.