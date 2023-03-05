It's becoming more common to see women on construction sites, and this week is highlighting the work of females in the field.
Nicole Davis is a lead carpenter at Van Cleave Construction, Remodeling and Design in St. Joseph and is involved in every step of the process, from the framing to painting, trim, plumbing and more.
“It's not just a man's field, obviously,” Davis said. “Dive right in and you can learn a lot from (being) just on the job and getting your hands dirty. And if you have a passion for it, I think anyone that really wants to do it is able to.”
March 5 through 11 is the 25th annual Women in Construction Week. This year’s theme, "Many Paths, One Mission," acknowledges how women are paving their way in the industry.
Davis got her start working on houses with her dad. Designer Melissa Ryser has a degree in interior design and has loved the pursuit since she was young.
“From a kid, I've always loved design,” Ryser said. “I was more interested in my Barbies' furniture than I was in their clothes.”
Ryser said she has felt the effect of being a female in a male-dominated industry, but as long as someone has the drive and desire to be in the field, their skills can be put to good use.
“There's a mind shift in a woman being on a construction site versus a male, just because of the way it's been for a long time. And it isn't necessarily wrong, it's just different,” Ryser said. “... but I always have been received with good grace.”
Women just starting in construction also are learning to find their place in the industry. Elektra Thorpe is a carpentry student at Hillyard Technical Center and has been building things since she was little, whether it be a birdhouse or a clubhouse. She was worried when entering the trade that she’d be an outsider but said she gets involved because it’s something she loves to do.
“They're not like, ‘Oh, you're a girl. You can't do that,’ because that's what I thought was going to happen, but it's not like that. It’s just harder to get involved,” Thorpe said. “You have to have that drive to do it, and if you don't, then you're not going to get anywhere.”
Women in Construction Week also highlights opportunities in the field. According to the National Association of Women in Construction, women made up about 11% of the workforce in 2022. Thorpe’s carpentry instructor, Brian Weed, said there are plenty of construction jobs available right now.
“The opportunity’s out there, there's just a ton of jobs,” Weed said. “There's a huge skills gap right now, and we're just trying to find skilled workers to take those positions. This is an opportunity for both males and females.”
Weed said advantages for women to go into construction include a lower wage gap between men and women, a higher median average pay than other workforces and the fact that some companies look to hire females because of their attention to detail.
“They look at things different, they see jobs in a different perspective,” Weed said. “So they add a lot overall.”
Along with being hands-on, there are many behind-the-scenes jobs in the construction industry. Van Cleave Construction has two women, Mandy Haley and Hannah Johnson, who grew up with family in the trade and wanted to stick with it. Haley works as a controller and Johnson is the marketing director.
“On the surface, it can be intimidating because when you think construction, you think getting dirty, on your hands and knees, and it being a much rougher and tougher job,” Johnson said. “But there's so many opportunities to be involved with construction that’s not that. There are different things you can do that make an impact to be involved in the process in some way or another.”
Owner Erich Van Cleave said the women on his team are an integral part of his company’s success.
“There's nothing that a female couldn't do in this industry that a male does,” Van Cleave said. "It's probably more of a mind shift than anything, realizing that people are capable of doing whatever they set their mind to.”
