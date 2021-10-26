First Baptist Mount Union Church sits empty and battered on the corner of King Hill and Lake avenues. But one local woman wants to restore the building, creating a vibrant symbol as people enter the South Side.
Brittany Boggess grew up in First Baptist Mount Union Church. She walked there every day with her grandma until its doors closed in 2013. Now, Boggess wants to build back up the church that built her.
She wants to turn it into an outreach center for kids in the South Side and help mentor and teach life lessons — just like others did for her 15 years ago under the same roof.
“Mental health is the number one priority that is affecting kids,” Boggess said. “I just want to make a change and get as many group members as I can to get gathered to mentor these kids.”
While this project is a part of Boggess’ life, she said it would mean a lot to the South Side community, especially considering its location.
“I just want everybody as soon as they enter into the South End, they're going to be like, ‘Oh, this is a place that I want to call home,’” Boggess said. “It's going to mean a lot to the community because as soon as you come into the South Side, this is going to be the first thing that you see, so we plan on making it very bright, vibrant but keeping the historical factor of the church.”
The St. Joseph City Council recently made the church a historic landmark, which makes the restoration more tricky but can also help with funding.
Boggess said the church isn’t in as bad of shape as people think. The structure and roof are solid. Most of the work involves fixing up the basement, including new floor, steps, doors, windows and electrical.
Restoration isn’t cheap, though. Boggess has had to find creative ways to fund the project. She has submitted applications to the South St. Joseph Progressive Association and other grant opportunities. She also is hosting fundraisers, including an exercise event at the church on Nov. 12.
“I just wanted to give back to the South End community, because everyone always wants to give the South End a bad rap, unfortunately,” Boggess said. “I want to be the one to change that, change the negative into a positive.”
