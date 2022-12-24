Laura Wyeth has been bringing Downtown St. Joseph to life through window displays every holiday season for the last five years.
Wyeth, a long-time real estate agent, began the holiday tradition after noticing many vacant buildings around the area.
“I thought, ‘What could we do to bring these spaces alive?’” Wyeth said. “I contacted the owners and said, ‘If I decorate these on my own time and expense, is it OK to decorate for the holidays?’ That was 2017 and it’s just grown every year. I think this year is my favorite of all.”
This year Wyeth decorated 17 windows. She said the window display transformation kicks off on the Saturday after Thanksgiving.
“Everything has to be up by that Saturday,” Wyeth said. “It takes about three weeks and I hire a couple of guys that help me bring all the heavy stuff up that I’ve stored in the basement here. Then it’s just three weeks of putting the windows together. Usually in September, I start coming up with the themes of the windows.”
With such rich history within the buildings in Downtown St. Joseph, Wyeth tries to come up with vintage themes to incorporate into each space.
“I always do The Nutcracker Land of Sweets, the Lake Contrary Amusement Park and Welcome to Candy Cane Lane,” Wyeth said. “We try to switch them up every year. Downtown used to be full of department stores like the United building, the Plymouth, Townsend and Wall. So, I tried to bring back that vintage, 1940s and ‘50s style Christmas window.”
However, Wyeth also incorporates new ideas into the displays each year.
“There was a little owl found in the Rockefeller Christmas tree in 2021 and this lady also did a book on it called ‘The Christmas Owl,’” Wyeth said. “I thought this might be such a fun window so that is one of our new ones. We also did a Once Upon a Time theme, a nursery rhyme theme and Rudolph and the Misfit Toys. We also have the ‘Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe.’ We want people to see things like the vintage ice-skating polar bears or 1960s display from the old East Hills Mall.”
Even if a theme is repeated over the years, Wyeth tries to incorporate a new detail for each design.
“We always trying to change it up just a little bit, whether it’s new ornaments or new lighted displays or animated,” Wyeth said. “The kids love all the animated displays and we just try to make it fun and look pretty as people drive by or as the carriage rides go by on Saturday nights.”
However, it’s the community impact that keeps Wyeth coming back to decorate each year.
“People will enthusiastically volunteer and help me decorate sometimes,” Wyeth said. “When you see families come down with their children and those little faces pressed against the window, it melts my heart. Ultimately, the goal for me is to give back to Downtown and St. Joseph by trying to get people to come Downtown. I want people to look at the window displays and all the decorations, but also shop, eat and check out all the great new things happening Downtown.”
Wyeth hopes to keep this holiday tradition alive for many years to come.
“I have (the United) building listed, so if I sell it, I don’t know if they’ll do their own thing, but I’m going to keep doing it as long as people want me to,” Wyeth said. “As long as I’m able to, I will keep trying to make it bigger and better every single year. “It’s just a way to showcase all the great progress and give back to those shops and people that live down here and that have done business with me and quite honestly, I really love Christmas. So, it really is fun for me to do it.”
The holiday window displays will be lit up at 4:45 p.m. daily through the New Year.
