As the winter Olympics are underway in Beijing, athletes are finding inspiration in St. Joseph.
Watching the best in the world compete often motivates people of all ages to sharpen their skates and give ice sports a try. At Bode Ice Arena, staff have seen more than a 40% increase in enrollment in classes for those learning to skate and play hockey.
Christine Feuerbacher, programs and concession coordinator at Bode, said the winter games have a tremendous impact on enrollment into different programs at the ice rink.
“They get excited when they see those Olympians out there, or they want to be a part of it, so we definitely see increases,” Feuerbacher said.
Bode Ice Arena hosts three different programs for skaters at all different levels. Learn to Skate, Learn to Play Hockey and Learn Curling all are offered at the rink on weekdays. Each program is a six-week course with instructions on learning the basics.
As interest continues to grow for winter sports, the rink is planning on hosting a day for people to try all three programs for free on March 1. Feuerbacher said employees at the arena hope this will allow more people throughout the community to come and try something new.
“I think that when you are a part of this world, you just hang on to every jump, spin or goal that they do. So it gets them excited and hopeful that maybe someday they can do that,” Feuerbacher said.
People can find more information on programs and events at the Bode Ice Arena at www.stjosephmo.gov/410/Bode-Ice-Arena.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.