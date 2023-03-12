A local family is bringing a new type of Airbnb to St. Joseph after converting a wagon into a full glamping experience.
AOK Campground and RV Park owners Marc and Christine Siemers created the unique cabin-like rental space at 12430 County Road.
“When we bought the campground, we had a lot of requests from customers for cabins,” Marc Siemers said. “Instead of building a normal cabin, we saw a link to the history of St. Joe because everything here started with a trail wagon. So we have a trail wagon that looks like a cabin from inside, but people can still get the experience and the spirit from 200 years ago.”
The western-style wagon can fit up to six people and also includes additional luxury features like Wi-Fi.
“It fits a queen bed and two twin bunk beds,” Siemers said. “It's equipped with a little fridge, microwave, coffee machine and heating and cooling. So every single need.”
He said they have also added outdoor activities to add to the glamping experience.
“We got the wagon from a company in Topeka and all the rest was just ideas that we had,” Siemers said. “We have a fancy outdoor barbecue and fireplace that people can enjoy.”
The wagon officially opened in September. So far, there has been a good response.
“Now that the season is finally starting, we are we are getting a lot of positive feedback,” Siemers said. “People are really impressed with how it looks and how it feels. We had just had a family here with five children and we got a pretty good response from the kids. They were enjoying the whole night. Sitting out on the fire was great.”
The Siemers are originally from Germany but said their biggest goal with the space was to embrace the history of St. Joseph.
“We are from Germany, but we know a lot of people arrived here in St. Joe and here the trail starts to go west,” Siemers said. “This was the inspiration to get something special. It's unique.”
