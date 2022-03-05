While the war in Europe is affecting Ukraine the most, surrounding countries are feeling its weight, as well.
One Maryville, Missouri, man has family in Poland, and he is concerned about the possibility of what could happen next, as the country shares a border with Ukraine.
“I try to check on my family every day,” said Alex Gotszling. “The only four searches and the majority of my search history is Poland, Ukraine, Kyiv and Russia. So yeah, it definitely puts me on edge.”
Gotszling’s parents moved from Poland to America in 1993. He was born in Iowa, and his family moved to Maryville when he was six years old. He has dual citizenship and has a Polish ID and a Polish passport.
“I’m very prideful of my nationality,” Gotszling said. “The first thing I tell people whenever I introduce myself is that I’m a dual citizen from Poland.”
He was last in Poland in 2019 before the pandemic and said he visited about once a year to see extended family. Now, he stays in contact with them through texts and video calls. One of his cousins has volunteered for the Polish Army Reserve.
“He’s volunteering there right now, and that’s still pretty scary to hear,” Gotszling said. “Because the last time one of our family members was enlisted in the army for war was the Second World War.”
Another cousin told him that they’re trying not to panic. Gotszling has been told prices are rising, supermarkets are being cleared out and everyone’s on their toes waiting to see what happens next.
Edwin Taylor is an associate professor of political science at Missouri Western State University, and he said that seems to be the trend for most of Europe.
“There’s that fine line behind wanting people to be prepared for any sort of outcome or contingency but also not wanting people to panic,” Taylor said. “Europe and NATO are really struggling to figure out how to walk that line.”
Taylor said Poland is most immediately affected because the country is taking the brunt of the refugee wave. Italy is another country that will take a hit, as its economy is closely tied to Russia. He said all of Europe will face severe fuel prices, since a large amount of natural gas comes from Russia. The war also can create more supply chain disruptions.
“Another real concern is, where is the invasion going?” Taylor said. “That’s been the hardest thing for the European Union and the U.S. and its NATO allies to ascertain.”
Gotszling said he’s concerned that if Ukraine falls, Poland could be targeted next. He is studying chemical engineering at the University of Missouri and said his knowledge of nuclear energy makes the threat of nuclear weapons more scary.
“I definitely think that this is not a war just in Ukraine, but this could affect the rest of Europe for a long time,” Gotszling said.
Taylor said it’s notable that European countries are banding together against Russia, with most sanctioning the country or sending weapons to Ukraine. Switzerland broke its strict tradition of neutrality by issuing sanctions, and Germany is sending weapons to Ukraine after a change in its policy.
“We are seeing the European powers united for the first time in a long time. Europe hasn’t been this unified,” Taylor said. “The EU has always existed as a unified entity, but they are in step with one another now. That’s something I think Putin may not have anticipated.”
He said Europe will bear the cost of the war more than America, as sanctioning Russia won’t affect the United States on a large scale. Gotszling said he’s praying for the people of Ukraine and for his family’s safety, and he is thankful his parents moved to America.
“If I was in Poland right now and ... everyone in Poland was waking up to hearing a Russian invasion, that would scare me,” Gotszling said. “I’m very thankful to live in America, and I feel like a lot of my friends are getting their eyes opened up, and I think they feel like they’re super thankful because right now America’s probably the safest country to be (in).”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.