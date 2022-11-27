There aren’t many “Silent Nights” inside the walls of AFL-CIO Community Services around Christmastime. During the Adopt-a-Family Christmas program, people are sorting through piles of donations, answering a phone that never seems to stop ringing and doing everything they can to make sure everyone gets a Christmas.
Many of these people are volunteers.
Mike Veale has been helping with the Adopt-a-Family Christmas program for around 20 years. He said it started with him just volunteering a few days here and there. But for many years now, he’s taken two full weeks off work before Christmas to volunteer at AFL-CIO full-time.
“My first year doing this up here, what got me addicted to it is just hearing some people and some stories. I mean, I’d leave here crying of a night sometimes,” Veale said. “There’s a lot of people out there that need help, and everybody should deserve a Christmas.”
Through his time volunteering, Veale said he’s seen every part of the process. He helps with paperwork, answers phones, matches adopters with families, checks in gift donations, makes sure adopted families get their gifts and more.
“I’ve seen every bit of it from start to finish up here, and it’s personal with me,” Veale said. “I love this place, I love the volunteering and it does good, too.”
Executive Director Nichi Seckinger said long-term volunteers like Veale are a godsend.
“Our long-term volunteers are probably the ones we rely on the most, but any of our volunteers, without having volunteers for this program, there’s no way we could do it,” Seckinger said. “... we couldn’t get everyone taken care of if we didn’t have folks that helped. We know (their time) means a lot to them, it means a lot more to us.”
Veale’s wife Cynde has been volunteering for about 10 years, as well. The couple even stays on Christmas Eve to make sure everyone gets taken care of. Veale said each year is different, but this year is especially hard.
Their son, Jackson, died this spring.
“It’s real emotional,” Veale said.
Veale said about a month before he passed, Jackson had spoken with both of his parents about helping him find somewhere he could volunteer. At his funeral, they asked people to volunteer or donate to local organizations in his honor. Veale said this year, their time volunteering at AFL-CIO has become part of their healing process.
“Jackson came sometimes and helped us. He was working most of the time, so he didn’t really get to do too much, but he really followed what we did up here a lot,” Veale said. “This is the type of something that he wanted to do, was to do something like this.”
Veale said helping with Adopt-a-Family gives him some serenity after a trying year. He described all the other workers and volunteers there as his family.
“They’ve been there for me every day,” Veale said.
Barbara Loubey volunteers a few days a week and said Adopt-a-Family is an important program that helps address a large need in the community. She said helping with the program brings her a sense of accomplishment.
“My little piece adds to all the rest and can hopefully make for someone a merrier Christmas, whether it be a family or whether it be a senior,” Loubey said. “That’s kind of the reason for the season, if you will. What I get from giving is a lot more than what I could ever give.”
Veale thinks it’s phenomenal what the organization is able to pull off in such a short amount of time for Adopt-a-Family. As someone who gets to tell people they’ve been adopted and see the relief wash over their faces, he said every little bit helps.
“A lot of people that just come by here, they don’t get to see the end product. And I do,” Veale said. “It wholeheartedly makes a difference in so many people.”
Veale helps with other AFL-CIO programs throughout the year, as well, and is treasurer for the board. He is the president of the Central Labor Council in town and previously worked in union construction trades. He said AFL-CIO is special to him because of his union ties, but that’s not what’s important.
“It just really gives you a sense of what this community is about,” Veale said. “When you’re seeing the people stepping up and giving to help to support a program like this.”
Veale is retired this year, and spending even more time volunteering. He was helping full-time the week before Thanksgiving and will be at AFL-CIO every week, including Saturdays, through Christmas.
Those wanting to get involved in the Adopt-a-Family Christmas program can call 816-364-1131 or visit helpmenow.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.