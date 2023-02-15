top story Victory parade a big day for little kids in Chiefs Kingdom By Riley Funk News-Press NOW Riley Funk Author email Feb 15, 2023 45 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Young Mahomes fan Riley Funk | News-Press NOW A young Patrick Mahomes fan watches the celebration at Union Station on Wednesday. Show more Show less Riley Funk | News-Press NOW A young Patrick Mahomes fan watches the celebration at Union Station on Wednesday. Riley Funk | News-Press NOW Chiefs fans gather at Union Station on Wednesday afternoon. Riley Funk | News-Press NOW Fan hoists a Mahomes flag at Union Station on Wednesday. Riley Funk | News-Press NOW Fans show off a sign at the parade rally at Union Station. Riley Funk | News-Press NOW A Chiefs flag flies at Union Station Wednesday near the center stage. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Fans of all ages celebrated at the Chiefs' Super Bowl parade in Kansas City on Wednesday, but for some of the team's youngest supporters, the victory was a little more special. Young fans spent the day listening to their favorite players speak on the victory while hoisting the organization's third all-time Lombardi TrophyEmmanuel Mullen, a 5-year-old from Hiawatha, Kansas, loves quarterback Patrick Mahomes so much that he styled his haircut after the Super Bowl 57 MVP. Mullen expressed his admiration for the quarterback and gave Mahomes a message."Patrick, I think you're the best player and I love you because you're the best player," Mullen said. "You can be the best player forever."Mullen pays attention to Mahomes' health, including his most recent ankle injury at the end of the second quarter of the Super Bowl. "Even with that ankle injury, I still like you, and I hope that ankle injury heals fast," Mullen said. Zaniyah Tay is another young Chiefs fan from Olathe, Kansas. The 10-year-old said that being a Chiefs fan as well as a Mahomes fan means a lot to her. "I've always wanted to meet him (Mahomes), the team ... I've always wanted to meet them," Tay said. Tay said that each year that she's been a fan, her admiration and passion for the team have grown."Me and my dad use to always watch the Chiefs games ... and we would always cheer," Tay said. "When my dad passed away, I just kept watching them. I have grown as a fan."Both Mullen and Tay hope that the victory marks the beginning of a long-lasting Chiefs dynasty. "I hope to be here next year for another victory parade," Mullen said. Tay said that Chiefs fans should continue to show their support."You (the fans) should come back ... the Chiefs are the best team. The real fans are going to show out," Tay said. Riley Funk can be reached at riley.funk@newspressnow.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports American Football Medicine Riley Funk Author email Follow Riley Funk Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Regional News +3 Regional News California and Nevada may ban forced prison labor, servitude +2 Regional News Oakland fires police chief for alleged misconduct cover-up +13 Regional News Michigan State students' training kicked in during shooting More Regional News → National News +2 National News Black Hawk helicopter crashes in Alabama, killing 2 National News Feds open civil rights probe after deputies shoot Black man +5 National News Deadly Arizona crash, leak leaves highway stretch blocked More National News → 2:01 Winter Storm Warning 3 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.