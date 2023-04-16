Cortney Harris Stands Alone Canine Solutions

Cortney Harris, a local veteran, offers dog training services through his business Stands Alone Canine Solutions.

A local man has turned his experience in military service and his lingering mental struggles into a positive by starting a dog-training business for the community. 

Cortney Harris said he sustained post-traumatic stress disorder and a traumatic brain injury while serving in the Army and utilized a service dog when he returned to aid his transition. His passion for working with dogs began there, and when he returned to St. Joseph, he saw the need to make something of the lack of resources.

