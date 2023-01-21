Grindstone Creek (copy)

Local musicians have one fewer place to perform after the closure this month of a local venue.

For many St. Joseph artists like Dakota Livingston, the closure of Unplugged, which previously was known as Cafe Acoustic, at 2605 Frederick Ave., provided the stage that started a career in music. While there are still some venues available for local artists to perform at in town, the bar’s closure means something to the community.

