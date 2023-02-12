Side of 101 Francis St.

New life may soon be breathed into Downtown St. Joseph through a building that has sat empty for nearly 20 years, with the idea to fill the space with a grocery store.

Sitting at 101 Francis St., the owners of Restoration Church have had the building on a lease agreement for the last nine years, unsure how to utilize the space. They were granted a six-month extension and now are looking to raise the funding to fill the building with something the community desperately needs. 

Stef Manchen can be reached at stef.manchen@newspressnow.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.