During times of inflation, nonprofit giving tends to fall, but the need for assistance from community organizations increases.
The United Way of Greater St. Joseph is no exception. United Way President Kylee Strough said increasing gas and grocery prices are hurting those who were already struggling, which is why donors are very appreciated.
“We are respectful of the donors who give, and we recognize that they are feeling the strain, as well.”
However, she added that it’s important that those who are doing well during difficult times know that their support is needed.
“It is a lot easier in the long run to help a family stay stable than helping them try to return to stability,” Strough said.
That means keeping the needs known and always looking for more ways to expand their network is crucial to keep individuals and families from falling through the cracks.
United Way enjoys partnerships with a wide range of nonprofits.
These allow United Way to draw from a wide range of resources as diverse as Catholic Charities and Legal Aid of Western Missouri. Strough describes the United Way as a “conduit” that provides funding support and sends people to the appropriate agencies to provide the greatest amount of help.
“We don’t do direct client services,” she added. “We just try to be a vehicle that people can give to and through to make sure needs are met in the community.”
Strough said that although she feels United Way does a good job of networking and connecting people in need with organizations that can help, she hopes the community shares feedback on how the organization can improve when needed
The six key initiatives specific to St. Joseph include Leadership St. Joseph, Profit in Education, SingleCare Prescription Discount Cards, Success by 6 (a pre-school program), the Unmet Needs Committee and the Volunteer Center.
According to Strough, all of these are important and serve specific aspects of the community. Two ongoing initiatives she highlighted were the “Help Me Hotline,” which is the “first call” when people have any needs. It is linked to the local AFL-CIO office on Sixth Street. It serves as a sort of hub where the process of helping begins.
In addition, businesses throughout the area provide incentives to employees to contribute to the network of partners assisted by United Way. In fact, the Workplace Campaign, according to Strough, is where United Way raises a majority of its funds.
“It is both an efficient way to give since it can simply be taken from paychecks. Also, it is an efficient way to raise money since overhead costs are minimal,” she said.
Strough said she was drawn to the work of United Way due to its collaborative mission with the community. She said that although the pandemic and inflation present noteworthy challenges to United Way, the lessons they are learning from them are helping to plot a way forward. For instance, although face-to-face interactions and referrals are returning, she hopes they will continue to build on the successes of the online work they were forced to do during the pandemic.
The kind of creative adjustments clients and partners have made, she notes, can expand modes of help in the future.
