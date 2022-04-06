Less than 1% of Americans live until they are 100 years old or older, but two St. Joseph residents are defeating the odds and celebrating their 104th birthdays.
Velma McDaniel and Hazel Anderson were both born in March of 1918. Now, both women reside at Benedictine Living Community.
Connie Cox, wellness director at Benedictine Living, shared how important it is for residents to celebrate birthdays.
“It is phenomenal. When I first started here, we had several turn 100 and I thought, ‘Wow, that’s great,'” Cox said.
Residents at the living community are celebrated with flowers and balloons, but the two 104-year-olds were also given special cards. Both received visits from family members as well.
McDaniel was born March 12, 1918, and shared how she felt about hitting a milestone age.
“I feel really happy about it. I made it, and I feel pretty good,” McDaniel said.
Born on March 31, 1918, Anderson said she is just living, and that’s about it.
“I didn’t think anything about it. I am just alive and I can get around good I think,” Anderson said. “I am surprised that I have lived that long.”
Family is very important to the both of them, and they said they are grateful to have such important people still in their lives.
Caretakers at the living center want to make these important birthdays extra special.
“People think that nursing homes are for people that come to die, and that’s not the case. The case is, we have fun,” Cox said.
