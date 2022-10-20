Two local athletes are receiving a high honor this weekend with their induction into the Special Olympics of Missouri Hall of Fame.

Simon Caldwell of Savannah and Tanner Hrenchir of Wathena, Kansas, have been involved with Special Olympics for decades. The two are set to head to Jefferson City on Saturday for their induction into the Special Olympics Hall of Fame Class of 2022.

