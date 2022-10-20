Tanner Hrenchir of Wathena, Kansas, is being inducted into the Special Olympics of Missouri Hall of Fame this weekend. Hrenchir has participated in Special Olympics for 31 years and currently participates in basketball, powerlifting and flag football.
Two local athletes are receiving a high honor this weekend with their induction into the Special Olympics of Missouri Hall of Fame.
Simon Caldwell of Savannah and Tanner Hrenchir of Wathena, Kansas, have been involved with Special Olympics for decades. The two are set to head to Jefferson City on Saturday for their induction into the Special Olympics Hall of Fame Class of 2022.
Hrenchir, who has done sports including basketball, powerlifting and flag football during his 31 years in Special Olympics, said he was surprised about his nomination to the Hall of Fame.
“I just can't believe I got elected to the Hall of Fame. I'm so happy about it,” Hrenchir said. “I just want to say thank you to my family, my friends and for training hard.”
The honor of being inducted into the Hall of Fame has been a lifelong dream for her son, Wanda Hrenchir, Tanner’s mother said.
“Ever since he was about 15 years old, he's always told his grandma that 'I'm going into the Hall of Fame someday' and then just see it finally transpire, it's just so exciting,” she said.
Jerry Hrenchir, Tanner’s father, said Special Olympics has truly brought his son a supportive community of people.
“He's got a lot of confidence,” Jerry Hrenchir said. “The coaches and the other athletes back him so much and they back each other. They still all leave their events as winners. There's different levels of competition in Special Olympics but no matter what level, they can find somewhere for you to fit in.”
Bertha Caldwell, Simon’s mother, said Special Olympics has helped her son become the person he is today. Simon Caldwell has been involved with basketball, flag football and tennis during his 21 years with Special Olympics.
“He just has blossomed and become such a more outspoken and active person,” Bertha Caldwell said. “He was kind of shy and afraid to talk in front of people and Special Olympics has really given him a lot of confidence. It's just been a joy to see him blossom and play the games. He has made so many new friends all across the state.”
Bertha Caldwell said she is thrilled for her son.
“It's just an honor being recognized,” she said. “With Simon being special needs, I guess we never thought of things like for him to be honored in this way and it’s just very rewarding. All the hard work that he's put in and practicing and doing things the coaches encourage him to do and trying his best, he just has just grown so much. It is an honor.”
Both local athletes hold many awards and honors in addition to the Hall of Fame recognition.
Caldwell went to the 2010 Special Olympics USA Games for tennis and earned a gold medal in men’s singles. In 2014, he returned to the USA Games in New Jersey, and in 2018 he participated in his third USA Games in Seattle.
In 2010, Hrenchir was selected to be a part of Team Missouri for the Special Olympics USA Games. There, he received silver and bronze medals, along with two fourth-place finishes. In 2014, he was selected to compete in flag football for the USA Games in New Jersey, and most recently, he was the lone powerlifter for Team Missouri at the 2022 USA Game where he received a gold, two silvers and one bronze medal.
