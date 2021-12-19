Travelers looking to get away after the holidays should be doing a little extra planning.
Lisa Deal has been a travel agent in Savannah, Missouri, for 36 years at Deal Travel & Cruises LLC. She said those looking to go somewhere with a warmer climate are willing to work through COVID-19 restrictions for different countries.
“There are so many ever-changing COVID requirements for different countries, for different islands, it is not the time to navigate that on your own,” Deal said. “Rarely do they say, ‘You know, I don’t want to jump through all those hoops.’ People are kind of sticking with what they really want to do and they jump through those hoops.”
January, February and March are months that can swamp travel agents, according to Chad Cotter of Cotter Travel in St. Joseph. People are either looking for a nice getaway for the winter months, or they’re planning for the summer while rates are affordable.
“As far as the pricing goes, normally we can get the price on the internet or better, and if we can’t, we can always price,” Cotter said. “We even take care of the before, the during, the after. So, if you’re having any issues on the trip, they know they’ve got somebody to call to help them out.”
Cotter added that given travel packages are an investment by the traveler, insurance plans are highly recommended.
“It’ll give you that peace of mind and allow you to cancel if anything were to come up or cover you for instances that were to come up during the trip if you get injured or anything like that,” Cotter said.
A question travel agents often ask clients is, “What do you like to do?” which can sometimes come with a hefty price tag given interests and tastes. From Deal’s perspective, clients she’s worked with haven’t paid mind to what their perfect getaway costs, and that can often mean going through more restrictions.
“I know that Jamaica, the Dominican Republic and Mexico are going to be their best bet because everyone wants an all-inclusive anymore when they’re going to a beach out of the country. If they start saying, ‘What about Aruba?’ and ‘What about Barbados?’ and I just tell them, we can do that; there are more restrictions we’re going to need you to be willing to go through, and you’re going to pay more to do that. I would never guide somebody somewhere because I wanted them to spend more.”
According to Statista, the number of international travelers peaked at roughly 402 million in 2020.
