Despite the recent cold, progress continued this week on the construction of a new mountain bike trail system at River Bluffs Park.
The construction of the trail system is being handled by Nomad Trails Development, which specializes in trail construction and maintenance.
Brett Shoffner, the owner of Nomad Trails Development, said on Tuesday that he and his full-time workers were putting in materials such as metal and treated lumber for an adaptive bike trail and other mountain bike trails for River Bluffs Park.
These materials are used to build “features”, which are parts of the trail that are unnatural such as bridges or jumps.
“This year, so far, has been great,” Shoffner said. “We came back in the fall, had pretty good weather other than on-and-off with the really cold days. So, (we’ve) made lots of progress.”
Right now, he explained that they try to work on as many days of the week as possible.
“So, five days a week, pretty munch 40 hours if we can,” he said.
They will try to not work on really cold days, but they decided to work through the sub-zero windchill anyway on Tuesday.
“Today (Tuesday) was just a really good day to get materials in,” Shoffner said. “And we will be ready to go for next week.”
St. Joseph Parks Director Chuck Kempf said part of the push for this new trail system came from local bike enthusiasts.
“They (Nomad Trails Development) are creating a very, very diverse — pretty complex trail system that will not only serve the mountain bike community but also people that just want to hike, ride a normal road bike or something like that.”
This trail system will not be open for motorized vehicles such as motorcycles or ATVs. A certain portion of the system will be designated for only mountain bikes, keeping hikers out of the way for safety reasons.
“It should bring in a lot of people from out of town,” Kempf said. “We know that it’s going to have a regional impact.”
When the trail system is completed, it will be open all year round unless the trails become dangerous.
In addition to the trails work, Ideker Inc. is building a bridge over Highland Avenue which connects River Bluffs Park to Huston Wyeth Park.
Shoffner said the first phase of trail construction should be complete by May 1.
“And then, we’ll continue to build some mountain bike trails in the fall, next season, and have phase 2 open in 2023,” he said.
Shoffner said that he loves what he does.
“I like being outside,” he said. “And being able to do what we love and make something nice for the community is a great thing.”
