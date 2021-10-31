Last week's tornado may not have done any damage in St. Joseph, but some areas weren't so lucky.
A couple in Cameron lost their entire home after the tornado Oct. 24.
JoEllen and John Duncan saw the tornado out of their window, but they didn't have time to reach their basement and were only able to hit the floor. The Duncans escaped the tornado unharmed, but their home was destroyed.
As of Friday, JoEllen Duncan said the experience has been physically and emotionally exhausting, but she also feels very blessed and protected. Looking back, she said the incident was surreal. She recalled that she didn’t realize at first it was a tornado, and it was her husband who noticed the danger.
John Duncan said they were in their back bedroom when they saw the tornado, which was only about 100 feet away. He said he yelled a warning and they hit the floor.
JoEllen Duncan said they did not hear any tornado sirens and believes their storm radio was turned off. She added they learned a good lesson about keeping their radio on, as John Duncan described the situation as truly terrifying.
“Just thanks to all those who have come and helped us,” John Duncan said. “First night, there were about 100 people here enabled. We had neighbors and people coming before we get out of the house.”
JoEllen Duncan said her faith in people has been growing every single day after the outpour of support they received from neighbors, family, friends and people who want to help.
“And people have consistently kept reaching out,” she said. “And thank heavens, because, you know, sometimes you lose a loved one, and then you have the funeral, and then afterwards ... it starts really hitting you, you know. And that's similar to this. The reality starts really sinking in.”
JoEllen Duncan said they were luckily able to recover many valuable items right before the recent rain started. She said it has been hard to find a place to rent and that the couple plans to rebuild their home.
News-Press NOW Chief Meteorologist Bruce Thomas said the tornado that took the Duncan’s home was a EF1, which is the second weakest rating for tornado severity, although when it goes through a town, it can still cause severe wreckage.
Another home was damaged by the same tornado on Sunday, with the house having half of its roof ripped out, along with some fencing, according to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department. Trees and telephone poles were also blown over, but all other damage was minor.
People can donate to the Duncans by going to GoFundMe.com, searching for "John and JoEllen Duncan tornado recovery." The GoFundMe page was created by the couple's son, Benjamin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.