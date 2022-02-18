Tips for tying the knot in 2022

Valentine’s Day may be over but love is still in the air for many couples during February’s National Wedding Month.
About 2.5 million weddings are scheduled throughout 2022, the most since the 1980s, according to The Wedding Report.
“We have been nonstop busy since last year when they lifted the statewide (COVID) restrictions,” said Jeremey Kovac, owner of Timber Creek Event Center.
Bookings usually slow between January and March 1 but then continue picking up each month until the end of the year.
“Last weekend we held a dinner and piano event which was completely sold out,” Kovac said. “Most Saturdays are already booked up as well this year.”
Many ceremonies have been pushed back due to the ongoing pandemic, and a couple who is set on a specific date likely needs to book it 12 to 18 months in advance.
The venue is just one place where a couple should expect to lay out some serious money. The average engagement ring costs around $6,000, making a pricey start before wedding planning even gets going. Costs can go up quickly between venues, meals and outfits, which is where a wedding planner may come in handy.
“My biggest advice is to have a budget and start off with a top dollar and break it down from there,” said Taylor Page, owner of Perfect Touch Wedding Services. “Most people start with giving each aspect a specific budget, and this can cause you to spend more in the long run versus beginning with a set number.”
Page suggests splurging on people rather than accessories and items.
“Investing in a planner, photographer, videographer or DJ can add a personal touch with the variety of arts they offer,” Page said.
Photos are one area couples might want to consider putting a little more of the budget toward.
“Images are going to last a lifetime,” said Susan Louise, a local photographer. “These pictures can be passed down through generations and memories can be carried on forever.”
Louise is just under a year into wedding photography but she said these events are one of her favorites to capture.
“I love seeing two families come together. It is heartwarming to watch the couple have support on both sides,” she said. “Sometimes they even contribute by making decorations and heirlooms to make the day extra special.”
Her favorite moment to see is the father-daughter dance because of her personal experience.
“My father was killed by a drunk driver when I was little and I love that I can capture those moments for other people,” Louise said. “I know they’re going to be treasured for the rest of their life. We still go through pictures every time my kids come home.”
The Wyeth-Tootle Mansion, 1100 Charles St., is holding its first annual bridal bash from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19. The event will include florists, planners, caterers and photographers.
