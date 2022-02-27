St. Joseph’s winter can be a trying time for gardeners who are ready to get out and start planting.
While soil still may be frozen, it is never too early to start preparations and gathering supplies.
“The first thing a homeowner needs is to get a soil test in order to tell them what they will need to add and what will grow,” said Bob Stubblefield, president at Moffet Nursery & Garden Shop. “There are multiple do-it-yourself tests that are rather inexpensive.”
A soil test works by gathering samples from different parts of the potential growing bed and mixing them into a bucket. Samples should be laid out to dry and around a pint in volume gathered to assure the best results.
The results will determine the soil's pH levels and which nutrients should be used in it.
“If you want a detailed analysis you can take your samples to the MU Extension Department over at Missouri Western,” Stubblefield said. “They will then send the sample to the university and report back in a few weeks.”
Adding fertilizer is the next step before planting anything in the ground, which usually isn’t applicable until late March or early April. Weeds and debris also need to be pulled before seeds can be laid.
“You will want to till the ground when it becomes wet because if not mud balls can form,” Stubblefield said. “There is the possibility of the soil not draining and becoming hard.”
Northwest Missouri’s rolling prairie features areas of productive soils and vast agriculture more so than any other portion of the state.
Soils are made up of sand, silt and clay, giving a perfect mix for planting and growing.
“Some of the staples most people will try or have luck with are green beans, sweet corn and peas,” Stubblefield said. “Tomatoes and cantaloupes are a few fruits that usually grow easily.”
A few others include radishes, lettuce, rosemary, dill and chives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.