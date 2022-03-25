The morning's first light has not yet emerged as school buses leave a depot on St. Joseph Avenue at 6:30 a.m. on a Monday.
Buses will travel rural routes in Andrew County to pick up students who attend Avenue City School. Daylight creeps over the horizon by the time students arrive at the elementary school, but that could change in the dead of winter if Congress succeeds in switching the country to permanent daylight saving time.
"That is a concern," said Rebecca Grimes, principal at Avenue City. "Our priority is the safety and security of our students. We want to make sure students can wait at our bus stops."
Washington politicians seem to agree on little these days, but a measure to switch to permanent daylight saving time passed the U.S. Senate with unanimous consent on March 15. If the House and President Biden get on board, Americans could end the practice of moving the clock up by an hour in the spring and back in the fall.
"This is an idea whose time has come," said Florida Sen. Marco Rubio as the Senate passed what's called the "Sunshine Protection Act."
In Missouri, where some still might be groggy after moving clocks up an hour earlier this month, the response was less enthusiastic. It wasn't an outright "no" as much as, "let's sleep on it."
"Most people agree that the switch back and forth is not appropriate anymore," said Dr. Cynthia Brownfield, a specialist in pediatrics and internal medicine with Mosaic Life Care. "Whenever we change our clocks, we cannot change our biological clock. And so it does take quite a few weeks, and sometimes even up to a month, before we're reset."
This isn't a new debate. In 1895, a New Zealand entomologist proposed a two-hour time shift so he'd have more time for bug hunting in the summer, according to Smithsonian.org. The concept was embraced during World War I as a way to conserve energy, although critics say it's a cheap substitute for an actual energy policy. The United States tried permanent daylight saving time for about a year until President Gerald Ford signed legislation in 1974 that established the current format of falling back to standard time in the autumn.
In 2019, an Associated Press-NORC Center poll found that 70% of respondents are not happy with the time change twice a year.
Brownfield, medical director of St. Joseph Internal Medicine, Pediatrics and Family Care, said the time change, especially in the spring, proves disruptive to sleep habits and has been linked to increased vehicle accidents and even a higher rate of heart attacks in some studies.
Children and adolescents, Brownfield said, can be particularly impacted.
"Most children nowadays are sleep deprived because of a lot of distractions," she said, "cell phones in their bedrooms, watching TV, getting all the blue light from the computer screen. That affects their circadian rhythm. If you make it darker longer in the morning, that could potentially affect a student's attention span."
Under permanent daylight saving time, that hour in the morning isn't lost. It's shifted to the afternoon or early evening, creating winners and losers if the sunrise comes later and the daylight extends longer.
Missouri has a proposed bill that could switch the state to year-round daylight saving time. At a hearing, some farmers expressed reservations about doing work in the coldest and darkest part of the day, although the Missouri Farm Bureau takes no official position. A broadcasting association voiced reservations about the potential impact on prime-time programming. Golf courses and entertainment venues have expressed support for longer days.
Schools, especially in rural areas, worry about students waiting for buses in the dark because daylight saving would create an 8:30 a.m. sunrise in January.
"We would have to work with bus companies and parents in the district to make sure everyone is stressing safety," Grimes, the Avenue City principal, said. "A lot of our rural bus stops are at the end of gravel roads and at the end of driveways and sometimes there is not good lighting.
Others said the extra hour of daylight could make students more active at the end of the day.
"From a school standpoint, I actually like it," said Travis Dittemore, the superintendent of the Buchanan County R-IV School District. "I like the idea of our kids, especially the ones that are involved in tons of activities, having a longer day and more daylight to maybe get outside and do something other than school. And perhaps do something besides be on their cell phones once they retire for the day."
Brownfield said she's all in favor of more activity but she added it will be important to have a sleep routine for children if the change is made.
"The important thing is, do not underestimate the importance of sleep," she said.
