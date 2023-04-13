When the stress of college life grinds down on Leyah Doby, she reaches for her phone.
Not to call home but to call up a lighthearted dance on TikTok.
“If I’m having a bad day, it’s going to be like a video comes and is like, ‘If you’re having a bad day, this is for you,’” said Doby, a psychology major at Missouri Western State University. “It just gives me a real good feeling. I love TikTok. I love it.”
In the nation’s capital, U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley sees something other than harmless escapism. He sees a threat to national security in the Chinese company, called ByteDance, which owns the popular social media app.
“We need to act now and we need to be direct about it,” Hawley, a Missouri Republican, told News-Press NOW. “Just ban TikTok. Don’t make this overly complicated. It is essentially an arm of the Chinese Communist Party. We don’t want it spying on us.”
So which is it? A communist hiding under every phone or a means for quirky videos and viral challenges?
“Part of that is fear of China,” said Dr. Kevin Page, chairman of the journalism and mass communications department at Benedictine College. “We plug all sorts of data into social media all the time and give little thought to where that data ends up.”
Hawley has been beating the drum for a TikTok ban for years, citing security concerns and the potential for ByteDance to share user data with the Chinese government. It might have been a fringe issue at first, but when voters in America’s heartland can look out the window and see a Chinese spy balloon, elected officials suddenly start taking the TikTok threat more seriously.
“When you’ve got Missourians’ personal lives, our kids’ personal data, subject to CCP inspection and tracking, that’s a problem,” said Hawley, using the acronym for the Chinese Communist Party.
While momentum is building toward a ban, TikTok users tend to give the whole thing an “OK, boomer” shrug. (Hawley, born in 1979, is part of Generation X).
“I feel like if it’s a matter of security, then I can give up social media,” said Elizabeth Voga, a student studying respiratory therapy at Missouri Western. “It’s not the end of the world.”
The controversy surrounding TikTok illustrates a generational divide in the use of social media. Those Hawley’s age and older seem to prefer Facebook while Generation Z is drawn more to a platform like TikTok with its short-form videos.
Page said generations utilize technology in different ways. Older adults use social media to communicate a particular message, and a younger audience sees it as a means of self-expression and creativity.
“I don’t remember the last time I walked into the computer lab and saw students looking at Facebook,” said Page, who joined Benedictine’s faculty in 1999. “In talking to my students, Instagram is their preferred platform. A lot of them view TikTok as something that their younger siblings use.”
But if more people use TikTok, then it starts to become a more practical communication tool. In the fall, when Missouri Western was getting information out on its Griffon Edge program for incoming students, one of its chosen methods was TikTok. Nationwide, TikTok has about 150 million users.
Alex Adams, who was studying with Voga in Western’s student union, said that while TikTok is mainly a time-wasting device, she’s also noticed some useful aspects like using it as a replacement for YouTube tutorials.
“I’ve even found stuff relating to my major as well,” said Adams, who is studying exercise science. “It’s kind of a good study tool, or if you need to learn how to make a coffee or something, they have how-to videos. “
It’s about more than good coffee to Doby. She would hate to see TikTok go and doesn’t understand why the platform is being singled out when most types of social media have problems with how they handle user data.
“They must not have TikTok,” she said of the political leaders in Washington. “That’s what it is. If they had TikTok they would know it’s not as bad as they’re trying to make it. I feel like they don’t want us to be happy.”
Voga said she’s not too worried. She said she likes TikTok because of its functionality and simple-to-navigate search bar. Someone out there could simply replicate it.
“I figure if the government did that then someone would create something similar that we could use,” she said.
