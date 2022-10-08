Before people knew Clarence Thomas as a Supreme Court Justice, he considered a life as a Catholic priest in Northwest Missouri.
Thomas grew up in Pin Point, Georgia — a tiny, rural community on the Atlantic coast near Savannah. He spent most of his early life growing up in the care of his grandparents, who he credits with his early faith and conversion to Catholicism.
“In my generation, one of the central aspects of our lives was religion and religious education,” he said in a speech at the University of Notre Dame in 2021. “The single biggest event in my early life was going to live with my grandparents in 1955.”
He pursued his desire to become a priest by joining St. John’s, a high school seminary in Savannah, Georgia. Meanwhile, halfway across the country, Abbot Benedict Neenan and Tom O’Brien were graduating from a St. John’s high school seminary as well, but this one was in Kansas City. The three would eventually become classmates at Conception Seminary College in Northwest Missouri in 1967.
At the time, Conception included four years of college and another four years of graduate theology school, and it was common for students to be from all over the country. In fact, Thomas arrived at Conception with a group from Savannah known at the school as the “Georgia Boys.”
“I don’t think culture shock would have caused him to leave,” Neenan said. “But no doubt there was an adjustment to living in the Midwest and living out here.”
But if that was true, Thomas rarely showed it. O’Brien said he was funny and someone everyone gravitated toward.
“For somebody who doesn’t speak much on the Supreme Court, he’s hilarious,” O’Brien said. “He was just one of the most entertaining classmates we had. He would get us all cracking up and he was genuinely a good guy.”
While his mental prowess should come as no surprise — both former classmates said he was one of the brightest students — Thomas was also incredibly athletic, and given the small town, O’Brien said all there was to do was sports, books and church.
“He could throw a football 65 yards in the air,” O’Brien said. “We had a softball game once where somebody went out to deep center field and I was a cutoff, that ball is still in the air. I mean I have never seen an arm like that.”
Every year Conception held an athletic contest called May Day where students would compete in track and field events. Neenan said every event Thomas entered, he won. Despite his scholarly and athletic achievements, Neenan said Thomas’ most endearing quality was his laugh.
“He had this belly laugh and a booming voice that everyone would hear,” Neenan said. “If he was in a room and he started laughing, it would kind of silence the whole room. We knew him by his laugh and we could tell where on campus he was by that laugh.”
When asked about Thomas’ laugh, O’Brien nods then gives a deep, thunderous demonstration, which only made him crack up.
“If you could get him going, which wasn’t hard, it was hilarious,” O’Brien said. “That laugh would engender more laughs laughing at his laugh. It came from deep and just built like an avalanche.”
On weekends, Thomas would occasionally go to Kansas City and stay with O’Brien. One night they went out for pizza to wait for some friends. While drinking some beers and sitting around, a manager told the men he had received complaints about them being too loud and told them to leave.
“I’m making an argument about how we had hardly said three words, and Clarence said, ‘It ain’t the noise.’ I just couldn’t believe it.”
“He said when we walked in, ‘I knew instantly that I was the only Black guy in the place.’ It never occurred to me,” O’Brien said. “What a difference in how African Americans saw the world back then and how some idiot Irish white guy saw the world.”
Who knows how this affected Thomas — he declined an interview for this story — but it wasn’t long before he left Conception.
“This was 1968, so there’s a lot of issues going on, including civil rights, and that may have been part of it, but I’m assuming that he decided priesthood was not really for him,” Neenan said.
O’Brien believes the final straw happened shortly after Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s assassination at the end of their freshmen year.
When the news broke of King’s death, a bunch of the students went to the union gathering space — the only place on campus where there was a TV. After watching the news, they were leaving the area when one of the students said a racist remark, O’Brien said.
“A few days later, I went into Clarence’s room,” he said. “We were chatting and he told me he was leaving and I was really surprised. That hurt him.”
Thomas has said in the past that he became frustrated with the passive stance the Catholic Church took in addressing civil rights.
“I lost faith in the teachings of my childhood and succumbed to an array of angry ideologies,” Thomas said in his Notre Dame speech in 2021. “Indeed, that was why I left the seminary in May of 1968. I let others and my emotions persuade me that my country and my God had abandoned me. I became disoriented and disenchanted with my faith and my country and deeply embittered, and perhaps worst of all, I let my family down.”
Even after leaving Conception, his connection to Missouri continued. After graduating from Yale Law School, he worked in the office of the Missouri Attorney General after being admitted to the Missouri bar in 1974. Three years later he was Sen. John C. Danforth’s legislative assistant. Thomas slowly worked his way up, before George H. W. Bush nominated him to the Supreme Court in 1991.
“I’d be surprised that anybody I knew was one of the nine,” O’Brien said. “There’s only nine on the planet and he’s one of them. That was a surprise nomination and I was clearly pulling for him then.”
After becoming a Supreme Court Justice, Thomas returned to the Catholic Church. He’s come back a couple of times to Conception for different class reunions and has even stopped to say hi to O’Brien when he’s passed through Kansas City.
“He had a good foundation and good faith and I think that shows in his jurisprudence,” Neenan said.
“I was surprised,” Neenan said about him being nominated to the Supreme Court, “but not because of him, but just because I don’t know that many important famous people. But of all the people I know, he’d be one of the most likely.”
