As a rocky year for the movie business comes to a close, sequels to “The Matrix,” “Spider-Man” and “Sing” are giving local cinemas hope.
At the Fox Theatre in Atchison, Kansas, executive director Travis Grossman said while business is better than 2020, it remains unpredictable.
“We’ve hit a couple of snags through there with just people not coming out for whatever reason. It’s just hard to kind of put a bead on it,” he said.
With the holiday movie season in full gear, he’s looking at releases like “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” “Sing 2” and “The Matrix Resurrections” to help steady the ship as it goes into 2022.
“We’re just stacking them up. When it rains, it pours. It just is what it is. And you know what? Good problem to have compared to last year at this time,” he said.
At this point in 2020, cinemas across the country were hit hard. Cinemaworld, which runs Regal Theatres, including the Hollywood 10 in St. Joseph, had temporarily shut down all of its chains.
While the Fox Theatre remained open, its movie choices were slim. On Dec. 25, it got the anticipated “Wonder Woman 1984.” The catch: It was the first movie to be simultaneously released on HBO Max, via Warner Brothers and the streaming platform’s year-long deal. Grossman said that decision took the wind out of the sails of other WB movies like “Dune” and “Space Jam: A New Legacy.”
“That was a huge (blow to business). In fact, it’s still a contributing factor,” he said. “We noticed ... When I do have a first-run film and (movie studios) wait to stream it a couple of weeks (after), it makes a huge difference. Our box office is so much more robust. When they streamed those movies at the same time, it’s flat.”
Grossman said the theater saw successes with cinema-exclusive movies like “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” “Clifford The Big Red Dog” and the animated “The Addams Family 2.”
The same could be said for the domestic box office, with the biggest money-makers being films that weren’t available on streaming, like “No Time to Die,” “F9: The Fast Saga” and “Venom: Let There Be Carnage.”
Grossman considers 2021 a “break-even” year, as opposed to months of hemorrhaging money, like in 2020. While it’s an improvement, it’s still not optimal.
“We can’t take it on the shorts and expect that’s the new norm, because nobody’s gonna stay in business. We don’t show up to break even. We need to make money so we can move forward,” he said.
With the HBO Max deal ending at the start of 2022, as well as several future blockbusters on the horizon, Grossman said he expects business to steady in 2022.
“I think (studios) are starting to kind of figure things out,” he said. “We just need folks to come back out to the theater. It’s a huge industry nationwide. A lot of jobs depend on it. A lot of products depend on it. And I think Hollywood understands that. I think that they realize they make more money at the box office than they do streaming.”
For Grossman, he said beyond the holiday season, the upcoming spring 2022 slate looks promising, with “The Batman,” “Sonic The Hedgehog 2” and a certain delayed Tom Cruise movie.
“We’re looking forward to ‘Top Gun: Maverick’. That got pushed back twice,” he said. “Hopefully this will all get better in the long, but we’ll be hanging in there. There’s hope on the horizon.”
